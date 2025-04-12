MMA is prove that the US don't have the best athletes

The UFC is a prove that the US don't have better athletes than other countries. MMA is bigger in the US than in the rest of the world, the biggest MMA promotion is american, the country with most fighters in the UFC is the US, most events are held in american soil, the US have more and better fighting gyms than any other country. If the US had the best athletes like americans think the US would already dominate the UFC and nearly all the champions would be from the US, but instead the US only have Belal as real UFC champion and in the top15 in each UFC division you have at least 7 foreigners and in the top15 p4p you have 10. This have nothing to do with athletes going to other sports that pay more money like american football for example because thats the reality in all other nations to in other countries kids don't want to be MMA fighters you have other sports that are way more popular and draw more people than MMA. Kids in Brazil don't have dreams to be MMA fighters lol!
 
Do you realize that is the same in all other nations? In all other countries MMA is not even close to be the sport that draw more people
 
No one country has the best athletes. The olympics and every actual world sport proves that.
 
If there was ever a time to get MMA introduced as an Olympic event, it's now.
 
Where to begin with this thread...and I'm not even American.
 
The US is good in the olympics because invest alot of money in many sports that other countries don't care. When the things are equal like in MMA which is a niche sport in all nations the US don't come close to be dominant
 
In the Olympics you measure the level of athleticism. But an Olympic wrestler that is clean, and a huge wrestler plus learns how to strike very well becomes one of the best ever.. since Olympic level athleticism isn't easy to break even when in UFC fighters use the help of pills for mental strength. It's more mental, they give you a confidence and focus that makes the grinding camping easier... Still, it means someone on the enhancing pills will be training harder than they normally can, there in, getting better results. Which only a few succeed in defeating a natural Olympic athlete. DC said he fought many guys that were getting help by drugs that shapes the mentality to embrace the grind, and that it was never a problem to him, but JJ was one even him (DC is like a LHW Khabib version, to be more precise) with all his ethics couldn't defeat.

Many fighters use fuel stuff but they can't keep up because at the end, even if mentally enhancing focus drugs can make a grinding camping easier, it also becomes tougher and tougher to keep that level of training for 3 years even... Someone who can do this and be still the best in a span of 10+ years are generally already gifted natural athletes whose genetics/DNA, liver capacity... Make the effects way better and lasting than any other person.
 
The US is good in the olympics because invest alot of money in many sports that other countries don't care. When the things are equal like in MMA which is a niche sport in all nations the US don't come close to be dominant
 
so true they do not have best athletes. mma is in any part of worldniche sport boxing is bigger even in that foreigners rule. most people who are big and strong go to rugby or strong man or wresling or judo same way american big guys go to nfl nba and mlb so same ration is in other nations as is in usa
 
Who cares? Seems anti-American for no reason and just a shit post in general tbh
 
