MMA is prove that the US don't have the best athletes

Araquém
White Belt
@White
- Joined
- Mar 28, 2025
- Messages
- 25
- Reaction score
- 3
The UFC is a prove that the US don't have better athletes than other countries. MMA is bigger in the US than in the rest of the world, the biggest MMA promotion is american, the country with most fighters in the UFC is the US, most events are held in american soil, the US have more and better fighting gyms than any other country. If the US had the best athletes like americans think the US would already dominate the UFC and nearly all the champions would be from the US, but instead the US only have Belal as real UFC champion and in the top15 in each UFC division you have at least 7 foreigners and in the top15 p4p you have 10. This have nothing to do with athletes going to other sports that pay more money like american football for example because thats the reality in all other nations to in other countries kids don't want to be MMA fighters you have other sports that are way more popular and draw more people than MMA. Kids in Brazil don't have dreams to be MMA fighters lol!