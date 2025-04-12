MMA is prove that the US don't have the best athletes

In the Olympics you measure the level of athleticism. But an Olympic wrestler that is clean, and a huge wrestler plus learns how to strike very well becomes one of the best ever.. since Olympic level athleticism isn't easy to break even when in UFC fighters use the help of pills for mental strength. It's more mental, they give you a confidence and focus that makes the grinding camping easier... Still, it means someone on the enhancing pills will be training harder than they normally can, there in, getting better results. Which only a few succeed in defeating a natural Olympic athlete. DC said he fought many guys that were getting help by drugs that shapes the mentality to embrace the grind, and that it was never a problem to him, but JJ was one even him (DC is like a LHW Khabib version, to be more precise) with all his ethics couldn't defeat.



Many fighters use fuel stuff but they can't keep up because at the end, even if mentally enhancing focus drugs can make a grinding camping easier, it also becomes tougher and tougher to keep that level of training for 3 years even... Someone who can do this and be still the best in a span of 10+ years are generally already gifted natural athletes whose genetics/DNA, liver capacity... Make the effects way better and lasting than any other person.