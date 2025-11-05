  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

MMA Insider predicts Arman Tsarukyan will ‘torture’ Dan Hooker

i

Mixed martial arts manager to the stars Ali Abdelaziz thinks Arman Tsarukyan vs. Dan Hooker is a remotely even matchup.

Tsarukyan and Hooker will headline UFC Qatar at ABHA Arena in Doha on Nov. 22. Abdelaziz believes Hooker will suffer a lopsided beatdown from Tsarukyan, who is managed by Daniel Rubenstein. According to Abdelaziz, “Ahalkalakets” is levels above Hooker. While Abdelaziz notes that Hooker has little to lose, he predicts that “The Hangman” will more than have his hands full witj Tsarukyan.

“I think Arman’s gonna beat the s*it out of Dan Hooker,” Abdelaziz told Submission Radio. “My opinion. I don’t have nothing against the guy but I just think there are levels to this game, and Arman is on a completely different level than Hooker… He’s got nothing to lose really, but I think Arman is just gonna torture him.”

Torturing hookers is usually what serial killers do...

<6>
 
Hookers are usually the ones doing the finishing, Joe
 
Arman isn’t gonna outstrike Hooker amd is giving up height/reach

And Hooker dealt with Gamrots relentless wrestling pressure pretty well


I think Arman should win, but Hooker can get an upset here
 
Arman will likely grapple fuck him, and Hooker will make angry faces in frustration.

There’s always a chance Hooker lands something early though.
 
Torture to a decision? It's dumb, but if he wants to put a stamp on it, gotta gun for the finish.

I get that Ali is literally a guy inside MMA, but referring to him as an "insider" when he's just a managing talking head who is notoriously full of shit (even if he isn't Arman's manager) will lead people to think there might be some merit in what he said.
 
Ali’s way to say that Arman will fight safe, there isn’t going to be a finish
 
Is Herzog reffing?

You never know. That Hooker might get a quick TKO.
 
He better not torture the viewers.
 
I find it interesting that Tsarukyan is AFAIK the only fighter that Topuria has said he doesn't wanna fight.
Tsarukyan's main issue is he doesn’t seem too popular with UFC management.
 
