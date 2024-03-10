MMA Guru Speaks his truth on Francis KO

The truth is that Fury should have destroyed Ngannou even worse than Joshua did, but he got paid to throw the fight.

Ngannou in the end probably doesn't care cause he got paid and can retire tomorrow. He won in the end too. The ones we should be laughing at is the PFL cause there's a good chance we will never see Ngannou fight for them.
 
Fury won his fight against Ngannou, so I guess he didn't collect on that money?
 
That’s not the truth, it’s your dumbass opinion and one that doesn’t make any sense. Fury isn’t the caliber of Boxer that AJ is; not as fast and doesn’t hit anywhere near as hard.
The fact that this is your real opinion shows you’re clueless and should wipe your mouth with toilet paper after you speak.
 
Francis will fight for the PFL/Bellator belt. If he retires after that he retires after that but I believe he fights at least once. He didn't have to sign with the PFL. Once he got the Fury deal and almost won that he could have just boxed if he just wanted to box. He didn't need to go through the song and dance of signing with a promoter in MMA. I don't think hes trying to con them even if he feels in his heart of hearts he doesn't want to fight anymore.
 
What better way to sell Fury vs Joshua?

Have Fury act like a goofball vs Nganou then book Nganou vs AJ only this time AJ is not getting paid to throw the fight, then you get the guy that lost to Nganou vs the guy who destroyed Nganou
 
It actually was a very typical Tyson Fury fight. Tyson Fury isn't some destroyer, who rolls over lesser opponents. He's always in a tough fight.
 
Normally don't promote those ideas but the last few rounds petered off with a strange nobody need get hurt vibe
 
