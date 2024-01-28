Media MMA Guru on Jon Anik threatening to leave sport over criticism

Now we wait for people who don't care for MMA Guru to come into the thread and tell us all about how much they don't care
 
Weird / funny that he's saying it with Kenny... who would probably love to get back in the commentary booth.
 
Bruce Buffer needs to do an Intro:

"Jon "man-baby" Ahhhhhh-nik!!!"

at the next PPV -- to thunderous boooooo-ing and throwing of trash. <45>
 
Blanqa Blanqua said:
his face is deceptive. he is in pretty good shape, big guy
Click to expand...
mma-guru-isnt-fat-like-we-thought-v0-k6s2ur12hp4c1.jpg
 
I’m a big anik fan. He seems like a great guy on his podcast but he was being a whiny bitch. Nothing worse than someone threatening to quit. Either quit or shut up. Every mma personality running to his defense on twitter is even more nauseating. They all gotta get their points in
 
