RoseHDCovington
✓Featured~Prelim~Poster✓SCARYS BLACK = WMMA WIMP
@Blue
- Joined
- Nov 15, 2024
- Messages
- 533
- Reaction score
- 887
A lot of crazy things were said, typical Bryce stuff. No need to cliff it.
The most interesting part is 35:25 when Bryce tells MMA Guru to move out of the UK and buy some land up the street from him in Arkansas. Said he'll help MMA Guru build a house.
EDIT- 1 (THANKS @PaddyO'malley )
https://www.sherdog.com/
Cliffs (mod dem add tuh di OP thx fam )
Nation & Belief
- Bryce an’ MMA Guru agree: only God can keep a nation strong
- Bryce rate Poland heavy seh him woulda move deh if him never bleed red white an' blue
- Him drop scripture bombs on Guru seh di world fulla degeneracy an' #SexualDeviancy
- "Deh come a day weh women nuh know how fi be women, men nuh know how fi be men" spittin' holy fax
- Bryce call Elon Musk a fraud Neurolink = Mark of di Beast #Obeah
- Everything Elon touch is lies space nuh real fam #Firmament #Fraudulent
- Halloween party ting Elon rockin’ upside down cross but nobody cyare Satan hidin' in plain sight
- Atheists nuh even di real enemy lukewarm Christians get di rebuke bro spittin' again
- Bryce packin’ that thirty-aught-six fi blast out di beast “Mark of di Beast cyaan feast pon mi soul” #injesushisname
- Bryce seh WW3 brewin’ heavy
- Mandem finna die over ting dat nuh matter tuh wi
- Say Guru a real one nuh weak or bought like other MMA journos
- Most dem mandem bend fi di system
- “Mi never seh Hitler perfect… but di history yuh get fed is cooked”
- Admit Hitler mess up invading Russia inna winter ting dumb af post-meth Hitler move
- MMA journos LMFAOLL More like entertainers Guru di only one wid real conviction
- Bryce seh Jean Silva possessed
- “Battle of good an’ evil” Jean nuh evil, Bryce nuh perfect but it come down to who dem serve
- Bryce reppin’ Jesus Jean barkin’ like a dog reppin’ Satan
- Seh demons try fi destroy him cause him a real threat
- Him planning a miracle moment:“David nuh exorcise Goliath… him cut him HEAD CLEAN OFF"
Finna hol' up di bible an' cast light pon di whole world in di name of Jesus Christ affi him whoop Jean's demonic azz
- Bryce seh world need a crusade
- Any nation dat fight fi Christ will be blessed even if yuh drop in battle
- Say nobody can stop him from carryin’ di Bible wherever him go
- Prayed when he caught COVID wen him throw handz wid Toppy G an' got whooped
- Realize it was pride God humble him still boyz tho
- Didn’t train fi di Emmett fight but it’s cool God nuh judge cage scraps ting heal try again later
- Bryce grow up cityside but him Mimi come from di farm weh dem was poor but never hungry
- Start readin’ economics from 16 an' realize di whole system finna collapse an' food finna get unaffordable
- Him seh freedom = controlling yuh own food live like Amish, nuh be a slave fi di FDA
- Drop Jeremiah 29:4-6: “Take wives, make children, plant gardens”
- Bryce dated a gyal who turn full blown possessed
- Speak in tongues Punch windows Kill di tomato plants
- If him call di cops gyal seh she finna stab herself and frame him
- When she drop dem demon bars like “Yuh finna lose all yuh scraps… yuh children finna die”
- “Inna di name of Jesus Christ mi command ALL evil leave dis house!” It did
- Bryce cry, drop to di knees and beg God forgiveness fi nuh believin' dats y him follow di book now
- “If yuh read books but nuh read di Bible yuh dumb as a box of rocks fam”
- Guru: “Damn straight bruva”
- FDA runnin’ food control #Satanic
- NASA = Satanic
- History books = Satanic
- Whole system designed to make yuh atheist
- Communism and Christianity cyaan mix “Dem cyaan control a man of di Lord”
- Bryce invite Guru to Arkansas
- If him buy a property Bryce finna build him a house
- Dem finna go fishin’
- Uses dat economics degree seh if Guru nuh waan fi live in di US no more dem culd resell di property God him a did bless Arkansas land wid Freedom an Prosperity finna come up big #BigManTing
Attachments
Last edited: