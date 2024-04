The internet gives cats like this a place to hide and say things they never would irl.

I grew up in the projects so I grew up with all kinds of people.

When I was a kid I was surrounded by criminals of every kind and color so I learned pretty quickly that MLK was right.



People should be judged by how they treat you and not what they looked like, but apparently that wasn't taught everywhere.



As far as "woke" goes... that's a human construct that gives people yet another way to separate each other.

Being human is not easy, but humans seem to find ways to make it even harder sir.





What do I know though.