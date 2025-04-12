MMA Guru: Better than you think

MMA Guru is doing a ton for mma media right now. He’s the top streamer but is now breaking into the mainstream. It’s working because he’s authentic. Hes a shit talking mma fan that has a grasp on the sport and comes off relatable and passionate about the sport. Most of the other streamers seem like they’re mimicking his personality. Meanwhile, Ariel (who I have to admit has done a lot to elevate the sport) is utterly unlikable. He doesn’t play his role or self deprecate when he has obvious shmuckish tendencies. He has the nerve to defend every position he takes no matter how lame. He’s like the teachers pet that will sit there and argue with you when you call him out on it.



Guys like Weasel and Jack Slack provide a great service to the market as well but it’s a different thing.



There are a bunch of fighters that do great work in media now but they can never fully speak from the perspective as just a fan.



UFC is going into a lull period here as new champions and stars have to rise but I see independent MMA media is doing a lot to anchor interest during this time. Gurus leading that pack that fat sloppy fuck.