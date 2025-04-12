MMA Guru: Better than you think

MMA Guru is doing a ton for mma media right now. He’s the top streamer but is now breaking into the mainstream. It’s working because he’s authentic. Hes a shit talking mma fan that has a grasp on the sport and comes off relatable and passionate about the sport. Most of the other streamers seem like they’re mimicking his personality. Meanwhile, Ariel (who I have to admit has done a lot to elevate the sport) is utterly unlikable. He doesn’t play his role or self deprecate when he has obvious shmuckish tendencies. He has the nerve to defend every position he takes no matter how lame. He’s like the teachers pet that will sit there and argue with you when you call him out on it.

Guys like Weasel and Jack Slack provide a great service to the market as well but it’s a different thing.

There are a bunch of fighters that do great work in media now but they can never fully speak from the perspective as just a fan.

UFC is going into a lull period here as new champions and stars have to rise but I see independent MMA media is doing a lot to anchor interest during this time. Gurus leading that pack that fat sloppy fuck.
 
I've watched him since he was at like 4k subs in late 2020-early 2021, he was always a funny guy with good picks and betting advice, I don't like his edgy racist shit but other than that he is one of the more entertaining mma youtubers by far
 
'Meanwhile Ariel is utterly unlikeable' you don't think this hateful, bitter and obnoxious basement dweller is unlikeable too? You think he is 'relatable'?!

By his own confessions he's never kissed a girl (so never had a relationship), farts all the time when live on air and tells the audience. You can see his foul hair.

Biggest issue though is how hateful he is.
 
No he doesn't. As much as a grasp as any other casual, I guess, which is why he:

There's the rub. See, that's all he is. A shit-talking loud mouth who gets attention because he cares about something that other people care about. His breakdowns of action are always incredibly biased, especially when he's doing the thing he wants most to do, find blame he can put on a fighter, and he neglects rules and scoring criteria when it goes against his biases

If you find Ariel unlikable but like Guru, that's pretty self-incriminating.

That's not a positive thing

Again, not positive, and I'm not sure how he's like a teachers pet at all. He's just an argumentative douche

Yeah, they're actually knowledgeable.

Fuck 'im
 
He consistently gets many more views than Ariel, Morning Kombat, or MMAFighting. He's clearly great at what he does & his takes are typically on point. His impersonations are probably his best quality. If the GOAT Mighty Mouse rides with him he's fine by me.
 
Yeah he skirts the line there for me too. But he says some hilarious wild shit the either people are unwilling to say or just seem forced when they do it.
 
Yeah bro these other guys gotta stop trying with the impersonations they’re not gonna keep up.
 
I don't think because I've never watched nor I plan to. Enjoy his videos or whatever the fuck he does.
 
How anyone takes that fatty incel seriously is a sad insight on today's MMA news landscape and society in general.

He is a fucking dickhead tough guy on a keyboard with a real fat mouth on him. Is he right some times? Absolutely.. but a broken clock is always right twice a day too.
 
He's one of those Brits thinking that he's "it".

Especially in London I've heard there's loads of 'em. This particular type gets hated by the majority living on the British Isles, but something about the attention makes them even more brash and crude.
 
No he doesn't. As much as a grasp as any other casual, I guess, which is why he:


There's the rub. See, that's all he is. A shit-talking loud mouth who gets attention because he cares about something that other people care about. His breakdowns of action are always incredibly biased, especially when he's doing the thing he wants most to do, find blame he can put on a fighter, and he neglects rules and scoring criteria when it goes against his biases


If you find Ariel unlikable but like Guru, that's pretty self-incriminating.


That's not a positive thing


Again, not positive, and I'm not sure how he's like a teachers pet at all. He's just an argumentative douche


Yeah, they're actually knowledgeable.


Fuck 'im
He’s biased like any fan but if you know the sport you know that. He has some insights strictly from watching so much but he’s not where you go for deep analysis. Hes your dickhead friend that you don’t agree with half the time but is fun to talk to because of shared interests.

Ariel’s teachers pet thing is more of a personality type. I’d be willing to bet that’s who he was in school. If you actually find Ariel likeable I think the overwhelming majority would agree that is self incriminating. Ariel has the nerve to put himself at the center of stories constantly and it totally impacts his coverage. That would be fine if he wasn’t parading around as if he’s anything more than an mma YouTuber. He wants to have it both ways and it hurts his credibility.
 
I’ve seen some of his stuff here and there. Seems to have a decent grasp on the sport itself with decent breakdowns. But also seeped in rampant fanboyism and the edge lord shit that ruins it.
 
'Meanwhile Ariel is utterly unlikeable' you don't think this hateful, bitter and obnoxious basement dweller is unlikeable too? You think he is 'relatable'?!

By his own confessions he's never kissed a girl (so never had a relationship), farts all the time when live on air and tells the audience. You can see his foul hair.

Biggest issue though is how hateful he is.
He knows that all about himself and leans in. The hate can go over the line but most of the time it’s ironic tongue in check rants. He’s an entertainer. That said I’m not saying that he’s my favorite I’m saying he’s doing the most for the sport right now because of all these things. Garnering interest in the sport is good all around if you love the game.
 
I'm literally watching his breakdown for tonight now. He was talking about the woman's fight with the one who looks like Rob Schneider. Guru says "she's beat a who's who of fighters... I can't think of one... but if you can, she's probably beat them".

Literally not one analyst, reporter, MMA personality has ever made me chuckle besides Chael. MMA Guru is fucking hilarious numerous times a stream. Talks MMA for 1-3 hours every other day, sometimes twice a day. While putting content out 3-5 times a week. Haters be damned. He's better than all of them combined, it's not even close
 
Tracy has some good takes for sure. Better than Guru a lot of times because he’s less emotional. I just can’t stand when he tries to act like guru. Seems to be getting more comfortable in his own lane lately which is dope.
 
