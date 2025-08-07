  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

MMA fighters are poor

Your pay reflects what you bring in. Same as any other business. If you excell you get life changing money. If your not then you take the 15/15 till you make it or do something else
 
Billionaires feel poor around trillionaires
Millionaires feel poor around Billionaires
This is life, if you don't like where you fit in make a change.
 
Some fighters be SO poor - they can't even pay attention.

are they?
Every time we get an inside look at a fighters life they seem to drive nice vehicles, live in a nice place and dress well. To me poor means a person lives modestly and still can't pay their bills.
 
Streeter said:
Your pay reflects what you bring in. Same as any other business. If you excell you get life changing money. If your not then you take the 15/15 till you make it or do something else
It's wildly more complex than that (in both boxing and MMA). The bottom line is that the UFC abso-fucking-lutely could pay their fighters more, but can get away without doing it, so they don't and won't. That being said, if you're making a couple million and that's not enough, and you feel inadequate next to people with even more money. . . that's just a weird character flaw you should work on.
 
Top 1% are making big money 🐈
The rest are making gas money fighting at the Apex 🐈
 
