MMA fighters are poor

It's wildly more complex than that (in both boxing and MMA). The bottom line is that the UFC abso-fucking-lutely could pay their fighters more, but can get away without doing it, so they don't and won't. That being said, if you're making a couple million and that's not enough, and you feel inadequate next to people with even more money. . . that's just a weird character flaw you should work on.Your pay reflects what you bring in. Same as any other business. If you excell you get life changing money. If your not then you take the 15/15 till you make it or do something else