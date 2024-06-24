MMA fighter rejected, Czech bros get in here

“Based on everything that’s happened, I think not. I don’t think so. She then went on to tell everyone that Bukovaz had been cheating on her, a claim which the fighter denies. It left the crowd “oooing” and “aahing” like an episode of Jerry Springer, while all he could do was take another beating in the span of two minutes. Click to expand...

Be absolutely confident your significant other is going to say yes Never, even propose in public

This chick is a Strelice six at best (and that’s being generous)Bukovaz just finished competing in thetournament, losing the fight — but he had hoped to make the night memorable in front of 20,000 people. Instead he was left in horror as his girlfriend not only rejected his proposal while he was down on one knee, but told the world that the fighter had been unfaithful to her.This is 100 percent on the fighter here. He broke the two cardinal rules of a proposal:I’d rather be knocked out to avoid the embarrassment.