  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

MMA fighter rejected, Czech bros get in here

Uber_Noober

Uber_Noober

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
Feb 4, 2008
Messages
17,764
Reaction score
9,854
This chick is a Strelice six at best (and that’s being generous)




Bukovaz just finished competing in the Clash of the Stars tournament, losing the fight — but he had hoped to make the night memorable in front of 20,000 people. Instead he was left in horror as his girlfriend not only rejected his proposal while he was down on one knee, but told the world that the fighter had been unfaithful to her.

“Based on everything that’s happened, I think not. I don’t think so. She then went on to tell everyone that Bukovaz had been cheating on her, a claim which the fighter denies. It left the crowd “oooing” and “aahing” like an episode of Jerry Springer, while all he could do was take another beating in the span of two minutes.
Click to expand...

This is 100 percent on the fighter here. He broke the two cardinal rules of a proposal:

  1. Be absolutely confident your significant other is going to say yes
  2. Never, even propose in public
I’d rather be knocked out to avoid the embarrassment.
 
Last edited:
after watching bendo propose , no way im clicking on that video.
 
I would do this
fsbelfortkoswanderlei.gif
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,241,177
Messages
55,742,330
Members
174,916
Latest member
Saork76

Share this page

Back
Top