MMA fans won’t be able to hold in their toxicity anymore when Jones beats Aspinall

C

cumsock

White Belt
@White
Joined
May 24, 2025
Messages
6
Reaction score
8
One of the moments that struck me with Jon Jones was before their second fight when DC was ripping him for the hundredth time about his past controversies and how he’ll always be this terrible person. Jones responded by saying something to the effect of “why can’t someone change?” DC just ignored him and kept to his narrative about how Jon was the bad guy and had to lose. He refused to see growth and a willingness to be better in his opponent, it made it easier for him to picture victory in his head if he was certain the other guy was “the bad guy”. Look how that turned out for him.

Jon is not a perfect human being, but in being perfectly imperfect he is the exact person needed to be at the forefront of MMA so he can inspire people. This sport is about dealing with one’s own struggles and facing pressure head on so they can perform their best in an almost literal fight to the death, and nobody does it better than Jones. Jon represents many of our human flaws and shortcomings in his behavior outside the cage, but come fight night he has always overcome those flaws in order to rise to the occasion and win. In a sense, Jon has been reborn into a better person every time he enters the cage.

Society today is extremely toxic and loves to villainize people for making mistakes, almost if though they NEED that person to be the bad guy so they can all virtue signal about how good of a person they are compared to the villain. Tom Aspinall has been very careful to paint himself as the good guy and Jones the villain in this thing that’s been going on, but I don’t think he’s ready to face Jon being reborn again on fight night. This potential fight isn’t about the Heavyweight title, it’s about human beings’ ability to change and be better vs a fake virtue signaler who likes to take advantage of his opponents complicated past.

I’m worried about what’s going to happen when Jones wins this one. People have put so much stock into wanting him to lose that him winning will shatter their perception of reality. Jon is going to hold a mirror up to the faces of many people come fight night, and they might not be able to handle what they see….
 
cumsock said:
One of the moments that struck me with Jon Jones was before their second fight when DC was ripping him for the hundredth time about his past controversies and how he’ll always be this terrible person. Jones responded by saying something to the effect of “why can’t someone change?” DC just ignored him and kept to his narrative about how Jon was the bad guy and had to lose. He refused to see growth and a willingness to be better in his opponent, it made it easier for him to picture victory in his head if he was certain the other guy was “the bad guy”. Look how that turned out for him.

Jon is not a perfect human being, but in being perfectly imperfect he is the exact person needed to be at the forefront of MMA so he can inspire people. This sport is about dealing with one’s own struggles and facing pressure head on so they can perform their best in an almost literal fight to the death, and nobody does it better than Jones. Jon represents many of our human flaws and shortcomings in his behavior outside the cage, but come fight night he has always overcome those flaws in order to rise to the occasion and win. In a sense, Jon has been reborn into a better person every time he enters the cage.

Society today is extremely toxic and loves to villainize people for making mistakes, almost if though they NEED that person to be the bad guy so they can all virtue signal about how good of a person they are compared to the villain. Tom Aspinall has been very careful to paint himself as the good guy and Jones the villain in this thing that’s been going on, but I don’t think he’s ready to face Jon being reborn again on fight night. This potential fight isn’t about the Heavyweight title, it’s about human beings’ ability to change and be better vs a fake virtue signaler who likes to take advantage of his opponents complicated past.

I’m worried about what’s going to happen when Jones wins this one. People have put so much stock into wanting him to lose that him winning will shatter their perception of reality. Jon is going to hold a mirror up to the faces of many people come fight night, and they might not be able to handle what they see….
Click to expand...
Oh, this is rich. We’ve reached the point where Jon Jones beating Tom Aspinall is no longer just a fight—it’s a philosophical awakening for MMA fans. A moment of reckoning where toxic fans will be forced to confront their sins, stare into the abyss, and realize that Jon Jones, the self-proclaimed phoenix of MMA, has risen once again to inspire humanity. Truly, Shakespeare himself could not have scripted this better.

But let’s take a step back. Because apparently, Aspinall isn’t a legitimate title contender—he’s just some sinister puppet master carefully crafting a narrative where he’s the “good guy” and Jones is the villain. Right, because that’s definitely what heavyweight MMA is about—moral grandstanding. Not brutal knockouts, wrestling dominance, or well-rounded technical mastery, but narrative warfare.

And then we get to the redemption arc of Jones, where the author here essentially argues that every time he enters the cage, he sheds his past mistakes like a snake molting its skin. Because obviously, MMA fans shouldn’t judge Jones by his actual documented history—the failed drug tests, the arrests, the hit-and-run, the PED controversies—no, no, none of that matters! What matters is the grand spectacle of fight night, where all sins are washed away under the bright lights of the UFC Octagon.

And what happens when Jones wins? Oh, the sheer devastation of MMA fans who will crumble in their seats, forced to reevaluate their very existence. The scales will fall from their eyes as they realize Jones has been right all along. The UFC belt will no longer just be an accolade—it will be a mirror reflecting the fragility of their preconceived notions. Aspinall? He was never a legitimate fighter. Jones? He was just misunderstood.

Seriously, this take is one of the most dramatic overreaches of MMA history. Jones might beat Aspinall—that’s a possibility. But let’s not pretend this is some moral redemption story where fans will undergo existential crises because a great fighter won a fight. If Aspinall wins, does that mean Jones' entire persona was a lie? Does the mirror suddenly crack? Do we have to rewrite MMA history so that Jones was never great?

Come on. This is MMA, not a soap opera. Either Jon Jones fights Aspinall and proves his dominance, or he doesn’t. Either way, fans will argue, bicker, insult each other, and move on to the next manufactured controversy. Because that’s what happens every single time.

Now excuse me while I wait for the next thread about how Jones walking to the cage will cure global cynicism. Maybe even fix the economy. Who knows? The possibilities are endless.
 
Tom is larger, faster, younger, and hungrier.

If the fight ever happens, he will finish Jon Jones within 15 minutes and Jon fans will have a boatload of excuses ready.

However, we will never see the fight, as it will be signed and Jon will have "an injury" in camp leading to an unceremonious retirement.
 
They haven't banned this obvious alt yet? Gay. Must really be lacking action on the forum.
 
IF Jon beats Aspinall then you have to give him credit. Imo it would solidify him as the GOAT to get a win of that calibre at this stage of his career. I'm sure some people would try to go the "Tom was never good" route but hopefully most would give Jon credit where its due.

However, the most likely outcome here by far is that Jon never fights Tom and leaves having taking a giant dump on the division for years. The second most likely outcome (and its a pretty distant second) is Jon mans up and fights Tom and gets his shit pushed in.
 
Fight won’t happen, but wow, the meltdown would be glorious. So many people deeply triggered by Jones’ trolling, making endless threads about it, crying on and on about his past transgressions. Jon has become the ultimate heel, and he has done so by simply being himself and not losing.

You fucking crybabies should have two threads slamming the UFC and Dana for every Jones thread right now. They’re the inept, greedy morons allowing this to happen. Jon just living his best and making money off his status as UFC champ while the UFC does nothing.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

EnthusiastCultivator
Do y’all Really believe Aspinall beats Jon?
2 3 4
Replies
60
Views
1K
tgv976
T
fries in the bag
[ Unofficial ] Jones vs Aspinall Situation (timeline)
2
Replies
32
Views
664
Megatronlee
Megatronlee
octagonation
Anyone else tired about the whole Aspinall-Jones stuff - It doesn´t do Aspinall a favor either as Jones will be 38 in few months
2 3 4
Replies
70
Views
1K
Trabaho
Trabaho

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,265,535
Messages
57,344,828
Members
175,660
Latest member
isqa

Share this page

Back
Top