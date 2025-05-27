MMA fans won’t be able to hold in their toxicity anymore when Jones beats Aspinall

One of the moments that struck me with Jon Jones was before their second fight when DC was ripping him for the hundredth time about his past controversies and how he’ll always be this terrible person. Jones responded by saying something to the effect of “why can’t someone change?” DC just ignored him and kept to his narrative about how Jon was the bad guy and had to lose. He refused to see growth and a willingness to be better in his opponent, it made it easier for him to picture victory in his head if he was certain the other guy was “the bad guy”. Look how that turned out for him.



Jon is not a perfect human being, but in being perfectly imperfect he is the exact person needed to be at the forefront of MMA so he can inspire people. This sport is about dealing with one’s own struggles and facing pressure head on so they can perform their best in an almost literal fight to the death, and nobody does it better than Jones. Jon represents many of our human flaws and shortcomings in his behavior outside the cage, but come fight night he has always overcome those flaws in order to rise to the occasion and win. In a sense, Jon has been reborn into a better person every time he enters the cage.



Society today is extremely toxic and loves to villainize people for making mistakes, almost if though they NEED that person to be the bad guy so they can all virtue signal about how good of a person they are compared to the villain. Tom Aspinall has been very careful to paint himself as the good guy and Jones the villain in this thing that’s been going on, but I don’t think he’s ready to face Jon being reborn again on fight night. This potential fight isn’t about the Heavyweight title, it’s about human beings’ ability to change and be better vs a fake virtue signaler who likes to take advantage of his opponents complicated past.



I’m worried about what’s going to happen when Jones wins this one. People have put so much stock into wanting him to lose that him winning will shatter their perception of reality. Jon is going to hold a mirror up to the faces of many people come fight night, and they might not be able to handle what they see….