MMA fans like bad boy antics

Bad boy antics seem to make a fighter more popular. Examples of it are clearly when Conor threw that dolly at the bus and even when he punched that old man I’d argue it added to his popularity.



Masvidal’s “two piece and a sofa” assault on Edwards also made him a star. People loved how he mocked and taunted a knocked out Askren as well.



Also, look at Diaz, people loved him for flipping people off and throwing around Stockton and acting like the bad boy.



The biggest stars have all been bad boys. What is it about fighters that people like to see them do bad boy things like assault?



Cormier said it best when people were cheering Jones who hit a pregnant lady, did cocaine, sandblasted hookers, and booed Cormier.







I mean fans are so obsessed with bad boys, we even made the baddest MF belt. Kinda weird TBE.