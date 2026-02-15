MMA "facts" which sound true but are not

WoozyFailGuy

WoozyFailGuy

Glover Teixeira was named after the hit Hasbro Interactive PC game Glover.

Henry Cejudo is the only recorded UFC champion whose height shrunk during his title reign.

Tallison Teixeira, while not being related to Glover™ grew up next to a plastics factory.

The geographic location with the best win-loss ratio in MMA history is North Sentinel Island with a single fighter winning a single bout in 1999.

Brock Lesnar is surprisingly only a size 9.5 shoe.

In Borneo, there is an MMA organization which has a "Mawaweight" class in which Orangutans fight for the Prestigious title of "Pongo Prince" with the world title being a basket of fruit.
 
"Only 13% of wmma bouts actually end with a finish"

"Tom Aspinall has had 18 eye surgeries and still can't see, why can't these garbage clowns see that?

"It may not look like much when you're watching from home, but fighting for underhooks is exhaaaaauusting"

These are all such bullshit myths.
Wmma has nowhere near that high of a finish rate

Tom's fans might be blind if they can't accept that he really needs a heart transplant

Clinch work is just as exhausting for everyone watching at home, DC. No one's confused about that
 
Nick and Nate Diaz weren't born, they shoved each other out of their mom's vagina.

Dana White doesn't understand why he's criticized for giving his wife high-speed facial massages to relieve stress.
 
Impressive list of non-facts. The above are the only two that seemed like they could be true to me.
 
One of the biggest was that Ronda could beat Floyd and most of the men in her weight class. Here's Rogan admitting he was part of it.



Here's Joe crying talking about Ronda knocking out Bethe. Bethe was like a bookeeper who took a few MMA classes. The propaganda around Ronda was insane.

 
Early UFC's were indeed human cockfighting as groin strikes were legal.

Fedor was invited to fight in the UFC several times but the Yakuza who actually ran Pride did not want him to lose.
 
You gonna get shot comin to my hood with this jibbajabba
 
