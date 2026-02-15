WoozyFailGuy
Mel Gibson's Attorney
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Oct 17, 2009
- Messages
- 16,111
- Reaction score
- 38,665
Glover Teixeira was named after the hit Hasbro Interactive PC game Glover.
Henry Cejudo is the only recorded UFC champion whose height shrunk during his title reign.
Tallison Teixeira, while not being related to Glover™ grew up next to a plastics factory.
The geographic location with the best win-loss ratio in MMA history is North Sentinel Island with a single fighter winning a single bout in 1999.
Brock Lesnar is surprisingly only a size 9.5 shoe.
In Borneo, there is an MMA organization which has a "Mawaweight" class in which Orangutans fight for the Prestigious title of "Pongo Prince" with the world title being a basket of fruit.
Henry Cejudo is the only recorded UFC champion whose height shrunk during his title reign.
Tallison Teixeira, while not being related to Glover™ grew up next to a plastics factory.
The geographic location with the best win-loss ratio in MMA history is North Sentinel Island with a single fighter winning a single bout in 1999.
Brock Lesnar is surprisingly only a size 9.5 shoe.
In Borneo, there is an MMA organization which has a "Mawaweight" class in which Orangutans fight for the Prestigious title of "Pongo Prince" with the world title being a basket of fruit.