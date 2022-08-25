MMA Eras

Are these accurate descriptions of the MMA eras?

If not what would you change?

93-96 BJJ dominant / NHB
96-99 Wrestler dominant
99-02 dark age (Tito bad boy era) / rise of pride
02-07 pride dominant/ pride v ufc era
07-2012 the Golden age
(Pride, UFC, WEC,Strikeforce all combined in this period)
Beginning of the Golden age had the best LHW era, mid to end of Golden age had the best WW, MW and HW era

2012- now: post modern lull and over saturation era?
 
Nice
 
dude 2012- now is way too long of an era. Thats not an era at all.
2012- 18 is the fox/Mcgregor era, and really [as much as I dont like him, but he did grow the sport], which created a widespread popularity of the sport.
18- Present- in my opinion is the Pure Sporting Era of MMA. Where we are seeing an extremely sport-oriented aspect of mma, where there has been a huge increase in fighters, sporting aspects of mma - increase in gyms, new techniques, better athletes, etc,
 
Roido said:
dude 2012- now is way too long of an era. Thats not an era at all.
2012- 18 is the fox/Mcgregor era, and really [as much as I dont like him, but he did grow the sport], which created a widespread popularity of the sport.
18- Present- in my opinion is the Pure Sporting Era of MMA. Where we are seeing an extremely sport-oriented aspect of mma, where there has been a huge increase in fighters, sporting aspects of mma - increase in gyms, new techniques, better athletes, etc,
Ya you're right there was a McGregor era.

I'd say the sport aspect really took hold around 2012 maybe as recent as 2014

Around the time UFC bought pride it was still all about seeing who the best fighter was. Since about 1012 it became who is the best athlete/who is best at not losing
 
I guess you need a connor rhonda era

Right now we are sort of in the social media era. Lots of bookings being done based on fighters social media popularlity. Leading to divisions such as WW being stunted due to rank squating. And a backlog in divisions such as LW due to squat ranking.
 
The real end of the wrestler era is I'd say 2000-01, Nog beating Coleman and Herring beating Kerr and Erikson.

I would say the "dark age" is pretty similar to the early part of the wrestler era between the clampdown on the UFC in the US and the rise of Saku in Japan, 99-02 was definitely not a "dark age" given how well the sport was doing in Japan.
 
moreorless87 said:
The real end of the wrestler era is I'd say 2000-01, Nog beating Coleman and Herring beating Kerr and Erikson.

I would say the "dark age" is pretty similar to the early part of the wrestler era between the clampdown on the UFC in the US and the rise of Saku in Japan, 99-02 was definitely not a "dark age" given how well the sport was doing in Japan.
I can see that. The dark age was really a US thing and is probably what helped Pride rise to the top.

"MMA dark age" is a pretty well known thing though which is why I used it. The only thing that kept mma alive in the US was websites like sherdog
 
The entire Zuffa era was great. After WME took over, it’s been complete unadulterated garbage.
 
Can you truly say wrestling was dominant from 96-99 when Maurice Smith and Bas Rutten both held the UFC Title and were both more known for their striking?
 
2012-2018 Hype era
2018 - Present Global Expansion and Standardization era
 
Wormwood said:
You forgot the most important era (albeit one of extreme short duration)
View attachment 939662
The glorious Machida Era
Well played.

applause.gif
 
