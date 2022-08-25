BowserJr
Are these accurate descriptions of the MMA eras?
If not what would you change?
93-96 BJJ dominant / NHB
96-99 Wrestler dominant
99-02 dark age (Tito bad boy era) / rise of pride
02-07 pride dominant/ pride v ufc era
07-2012 the Golden age
(Pride, UFC, WEC,Strikeforce all combined in this period)
Beginning of the Golden age had the best LHW era, mid to end of Golden age had the best WW, MW and HW era
2012- now: post modern lull and over saturation era?
