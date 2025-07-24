  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Media MMA community pays tribute to Hulk Hogan RIP (A real American)

RIP GOAT

wwe-hulk-hogan.gif
 
This thread is ballz.

Real Americans don't grow wispythin granny hair surrounding a bald pate and then walk around tossing their barely-hair like a $50 runway model hooker. Just sayin'.

He was a low-grade thespian in low-grade theater.

He seemed to be a nice guy. People get old and die. It happens.

It happens quicker if you roid to the gills.

Or huff paint and eat raw bacon. Look at Ozzy.
 
Hate to break it to you, but modern "men" are mostly comprised of total tarts with fake hair, fake tan, and fake teeth.

Anyway, RIP Hulk.

Was among the WWF class when I first started watching, but was a little later that I became completely enthralled with it - and then on to MMA much later on.

<RomeroSalute>
 
Ultimate Warrior mark confirmed.
 
I respect the amount of punishment professional wrestlers go through but from what I've read up on, Hulk Hogan seemed like he was a real dirtbag and in his last few years desperate to remain in the spotlight.
 
A couple real human dregs in here. Fuck the mods for letting certain things stay. If you're a mod and you feel the shoe fits, wear it
 
Can’t say I was much of a fan of his wrestling persona because his hulking up bullshit he pulled to win matches and kick out of finishers but RIP Hogan.
 
