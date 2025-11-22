MMA community gotta stop being weird with Waldo Cortes Acosta

Get over yourself he’s proven himself to be mediocre.


He’s out of shape, one dimensional, and pretty mid at his dimension considering he can’t check kicks.


Bottom tier fighters like Waldo getting the spotlight is more of a reflection on the UFC failing to allocate money on talent with their frugality.

Any remotely decent HW athletes get paid more in other sports minor leagues than the big leagues in MMA.


Guys like Waldo in the UFC is an embarrassment to the sport. Very much so what Jones talked about. I remember the same bots saying Jones was ducking Pavlovich lol.
 
I agree. I was telling people he was a dark horse of the division since he was lined up to fight Spivac. Dude has good power, granite chin, solid TDD and for the state of the current HW division he's a legit top 5 guy. Glad to see people are starting to aboard the waldo train after his past couple of fights.
 
This isn’t the first time the UFC HW division has been in a slump. There’s been previous eras where it’s happened. Waldo is pretty good to be fair.
 
Maybe the Paul Buentello days where most HW talent was in Pride, but at least they had AA and Timmy at the top and then they acquired the monopoly shortly after.

It took them less than two decades to destroy the division. It’s like being in shape or well rounded is prohibited at HW these days.


I don’t see anything but an out of shape one dimensional boxer with Waldo. He wouldn’t have been successful in any other era imo.
 
anything above bar brawl at HW is going to be competitive. the guy can at least throw hands with some proficiency.
 
16-2 has a better record than the champ and doesn't quit the fight when he gets poked in the eye.
 
Bro lost 2 fights ago and was getting destroyed and about to get finished in his last fight lol.He’s terrible, he’s jusy lucky he’s fighting other lazy fat untrained people out there.
 
