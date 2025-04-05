Social MMA Coach Detained

Zoolander said:
Renato Subotic, Head Coach of the Australian National MMA Team, traveled to the US to teach a seminar, but instead was detained and sent to a federal prison. He underwent quite the ordeal. Sad times.

Now, think how an innocent woman entering the US from Canada was treated after being held for over a week for no reason.
And then there's this,

It's deliberately brutal. Fucking disgusting.
 
They gotta pump up deportation numbers to make it look like they're actually doing something, so anyone and everyone can get it.

Also, the detention facilities make lots of money having people in them so again, they just look for any reason to hold someone.

It's the boom period for these industries and companies, lots of money to be made in that racket.
 
All that training paid off. Now he has street credit and his popularity will skyrocket. Like JD Vance said, "You should say thank you".
 
Visa trouble leading to detention is plausible—it’s not hard to imagine U.S. Customs flagging someone over paperwork. But the leap to federal prison, complete with gang fights, a mattress stained with blood and piss, and a standoff with a group of 'Mexicans' over a blanket, sounds heavily embellished. More likely, he entered on a tourist visa instead of the required work visa for his seminar, got flagged by CBP, and spent 24 hours in an ICE detention facility, not a federal prison. The drama seems dialed up, probably to make a mundane mix-up sound like a gritty survival tale.
 
He probably wasn’t vaccinated , shouldn’t of tried to get into USA bro, we didn’t let the tennis player from Australia in for a reason
 
Y'all insane. This country is a toilet. Hes here to make money. This country is turning into some sort of evil hellscape where all that matters is how much money a rich guy has. We've totally lost the plot. We aren't the good guys. We're the evil bullies who were born rich and bully the neighborhood.
 
MTT said:
Visa trouble leading to detention is plausible—it’s not hard to imagine U.S. Customs flagging someone over paperwork. But the leap to federal prison, complete with gang fights, a mattress stained with blood and piss, and a standoff with a group of 'Mexicans' over a blanket, sounds heavily embellished. More likely, he entered on a tourist visa instead of the required work visa for his seminar, got flagged by CBP, and spent 24 hours in an ICE detention facility, not a federal prison. The drama seems dialed up, probably to make a mundane mix-up sound like a gritty survival tale.
He's not the first person to report deplorable conditions at ICE detention centres. Why are you downplaying this shit?
 
