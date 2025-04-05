Renato Subotic, Head Coach of the Australian National MMA Team, traveled to the US to teach a seminar, but instead was detained and sent to a federal prison. He underwent quite the ordeal. Sad times.
Take it to the higher ups round here bub, it's the only Trump available.What is wrong with the OP?
Well i guess he did train some MMA when he took on the Mexicano who stole his blankets lol
He's not the first person to report deplorable conditions at ICE detention centres. Why are you downplaying this shit?Visa trouble leading to detention is plausible—it’s not hard to imagine U.S. Customs flagging someone over paperwork. But the leap to federal prison, complete with gang fights, a mattress stained with blood and piss, and a standoff with a group of 'Mexicans' over a blanket, sounds heavily embellished. More likely, he entered on a tourist visa instead of the required work visa for his seminar, got flagged by CBP, and spent 24 hours in an ICE detention facility, not a federal prison. The drama seems dialed up, probably to make a mundane mix-up sound like a gritty survival tale.