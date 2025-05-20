MMA and Writing

Hello everyone,



I have just joined this forum, nice to meet you all! I am an aspiring writer and I'm working on a drama series which features MMA. On a writing forum, people have told me that it would be a good idea to reach out to actual MMA fighters in order to get good information for my research. I am 21 years old, male and not a fighter. I have trained Aikido for 3 years and started as a 10-year-old, before quitting. That's my only experience with martial arts, just to clarify.



The opening of my novel starts with a scene featuring two teenage girls, aged 16, sparring at a local gym. One of the girls is a beginner at MMA, while her sparring partner is a bit more experienced, but also fairly a beginner as she is consumed by her own insecurities that leads to her sparring turning a bit toxic. She tries to toughen her friend up, but it makes her feel worse and makes her wish to quit MMA after she makes a couple of mistakes.



Just to clarify; I am unfamiliar with MMA, and I want to incorporate it into my novel. I have learned about different types of punches such as jabs, uppercuts, hooks and so on, but I know that there's more to MMA. Can you offer a good overview of MMA moves or fighting styles and what are the most common mistakes MMA beginners make, plus how it feels like to be a beginner at MMA during sparring? I'm trying to feature Muay Thai and kickboxing moves in my novel.