Social MLK day and other "observances" paused by ferderal agencies. Is this an attack on american history and culture?

Federal agencies bar Black History Month and other 'special observances'

A number of federal agencies have banned celebrations related to MLK Jr. Day, Women's History Month and other such observances to comply with Trump's executive orders.
Federal agencies have ceased to observe former cultural observances including MLK day and black history month, even going as far as effecting holocaust remembrances. This seems to me like a blantant attack on not just american history but also human history. This is the prelude to fascism.
 
