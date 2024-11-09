MLB MLB 2025 Season Thread: When half your roster needs a translator ( Dodgers Back 2 Back )

TeTe

TeTe

Friends don't let friends get haircuts
Staff member
Senior Moderator
Joined
Apr 3, 2008
Messages
70,109
Reaction score
51,804
Fortunately Soto doesn't want to play on the West Coast... So where does he land?

Also, does Trout ditch center field and play a full season next year?
 
On a side note .. as a reminder of how much traffic this site has lost over the years... When making this thread, a similar thread search opened up and I saw there were eight versions of the MLB thread in 2015. Yikes
 
TeTe said:
Fortunately Soto doesn't want to play on the West Coast... So where does he land?

Also, does Trout ditch center field and play a full season next year?
Click to expand...
We’ll be can’t DH since the cangels just traded for Soler. Lmao
 


would be surprised if it's the dodgers but i can see them driving up the cost.
 
8ZcODrx.jpeg


<VinceCa$h>
 
Revolver said:


would be surprised if it's the dodgers but i can see them driving up the cost.
Click to expand...

Wouldn't mind seeing him go to Boston and hearing the butthurt in NY ensure.
 


Wonder how Beltran gets treated since he set up the cheating for the Astros.
 
Going 20 HR 20 SB wasn't enough to win ROY.
 
mlb-the-al-manager-of-the-year-award-winner-is-stephen-vogt-v0-EUb2JVnLjewYU_nkWscDKbe59WKvgA1LtCLw-8DuQyk.jpg
Big grats to this man. "I believe in Stephen Vogt!" the old A's chant.
Met him once at a book signing in Danville. Regular, nice guy athlete and now manager. (of the Year)
 
lmao @ baseball teams crying about the dodgers have a supposed secret agreement with Roki Sasaki. bunch of whiny babies.

Friedman needs to send this to other teams

 
Last edited:
"There you are, patiently waiting to sign that big free agent. Then a team like us ZIPS in and signs him and you say, 'Wait a minute, that was OUR player, that's not fair!'"
"What about on those few occasions when you honestly and objectively look at your roster? And you small market teams, you say, 'We can't afford him or no one wants to play here, that's not fair!'"
 
Revolver said:


these two teams should just get contracted.
Click to expand...

Rays are playing at Steinbrenner because the trop was destroyed by hurricane Milton and the St Pete city council declined a 25 million dollar bill proposal to fix the roof since they already approved the new stadium for 2028 and a lot of ppl in that area need relief money from the damage the last 2 hurricanes did.
 
I read or heard they don't want to be playing without a roof because it gets super hot there during the season. I initially thought it was weird they couldn't fix the field for 2025, but I read the insides took damage after the roof broke.
 
I'm guessing it'd be better for Roki to go to the Dodgers and be buddies with Shohei and Yoshinobu and also win a WS and then he's got that on his resume if he wants to get more money elsewhere later... assuming he has some masterful WS performances.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,276,293
Messages
58,033,217
Members
175,914
Latest member
loki808

Share this page

Back
Top