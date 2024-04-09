MixedMolleyWhoppery: Jon Jones

Poirierfan

Poirierfan

Probably my new favorite video of his that just dropped (9/10). It's only 9 minutes long, so no cliffs you lazy bastards, 😉. It basically covers the latest incident and all his past troubles but with Mollywhoppery's comedic taste added.

To all Jones supporters, watch a learn. Everyone else, enjoy the madness which is Jon Jones.


 
Poirierfan said:
It's a must watch, brother. 😁
Watching it right after i eat breakfast, at 3:49pm lol

edit: just finished the video. Was pretty good. Basically a recap of Jones history with some funny jokes here and there.
Did you watch the True Geordie rant on Jones latest incident too? On related videos. Im watching that now
 
Thanks Pf, eye-opening take on Pico's latest testing.
Davidjacksonjones said:
Watching it right after i eat breakfast, at 3:49pm lol

edit: just finished the video. Was pretty good. Basically a recap of Jones history with some funny jokes here and there.
Did you watch the True Geordie rant on Jones latest incident too? On related videos. Im watching that now
Yup, I watched it today. It was good.
 
Poirierfan said:
Probably my new favorite video of his that just dropped (9/10). It's only 9 minutes long, so no cliffs you lazy bastards, 😉. It basically covers the latest incident and all his past troubles but with Mollywhoppery's comedic taste added.

To all Jones supporters, watch a learn. Everyone else, enjoy the madness which is Jon Jones.


Thanks for sharing, I was hoping for a more comprehensive video where they went through all his transgressions but I guess not all people have the patience for a video that long. But I agree, Jones is a loose cannon and will most likely not stop until he seriously injures someone and gets put behind bars.
 
Only god is allowed to test Jones. These people should've known better.
 
Davidjacksonjones said:
Watching it right after i eat breakfast, at 3:49pm lol

edit: just finished the video. Was pretty good. Basically a recap of Jones history with some funny jokes here and there.
Did you watch the True Geordie rant on Jones latest incident too? On related videos. Im watching that now
Where the fuck do you live?... Australia?
 
