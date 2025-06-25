Elections Mitch McConnell tells Senators to ignore their constituents & trash their health insurance because life is too petty

Rhood

Rhood

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
May 14, 2008
Messages
20,730
Reaction score
8,457



Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) told his GOP colleagues on Tuesday that they should stop worrying so much about the rising tide of constituents protesting the planned Medicaid cuts in President Donald Trump's "big, beautiful bill" on tax cuts for the wealthy.

McConnell, who previously served as GOP Senate leader himself, "gave a short speech saying 'failure is not an option' and added: 'I know a lot of us are hearing from people back home about Medicaid. But they’ll get over it.'"

www.rawstory.com

'Get over it': McConnell urges GOP lawmakers to ignore fury over Medicaid cuts

Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) told his GOP colleagues on Tuesday that they should stop worrying so much about the rising tide of constituents protesting the planned Medicaid cuts in President Donald Trump's "big, beautiful bill" on tax cuts for the wealthy.The speech came during a closed-door...
www.rawstory.com www.rawstory.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,267,471
Messages
57,474,491
Members
175,720
Latest member
athletesnation_mngt

Share this page

Back
Top