Rhood
Gold Belt
@Gold
- Joined
May 14, 2008
- Messages
- 20,730
- Reaction score
- 8,457
Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) told his GOP colleagues on Tuesday that they should stop worrying so much about the rising tide of constituents protesting the planned Medicaid cuts in President Donald Trump's "big, beautiful bill" on tax cuts for the wealthy.
McConnell, who previously served as GOP Senate leader himself, "gave a short speech saying 'failure is not an option' and added: 'I know a lot of us are hearing from people back home about Medicaid. But they’ll get over it.'"
'Get over it': McConnell urges GOP lawmakers to ignore fury over Medicaid cuts
www.rawstory.com