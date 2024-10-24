Elections Mitch McConnell has some harsh words for the MAGA movement

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell delivered a scathing assessment of the modern Republican Party in an upcoming biography, saying the “MAGA movement is completely wrong” and that Ronald Reagan “wouldn’t recognize” the party today.

“I think Trump was the biggest factor in changing the Republican Party from what Ronald Reagan viewed and he wouldn’t recognize today,” McConnell told the Associated Press’ Michael Tackett for the upcoming biography “The Price of Power” obtained by CNN ahead of its release.

McConnell added that the former president has “done a lot of damage to our party’s image and our ability to compete.”

“Trump is appealing to people who haven’t been as successful as other people and providing an excuse for that, that these more successful people have somehow been cheated, and you don’t deserve to think of yourself as less successful because things haven’t been fair,” he said.

Some of McConnell’s strongest comments were focused on Trump’s behavior after he lost the election in 2020, calling him “erratic.”

“Unfortunately, about half the Republicans in the country believe whatever he says,” McConnell said at the time, adding to an oral historian, “I think I’m pretty safe in saying it’s not just the Democrats who are counting the days until he leaves on January 20, but the Republicans as well.”...

The Republican leader eventually voted to acquit Trump during the second impeachment trial, focused on the former president’s involvement in the January 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. However, Tackett reports that McConnell had leaned towards voting to convict at certain points.

“I’m not at all conflicted about whether what the president did is an impeachable offense. I think it is. Urging an insurrection and people attacking the Capitol as a direct result … is about as close to an impeachable offense as you can imagine, with the possible exception of maybe being an agent for another country,” said McConnell.

“I don’t know whether you can make a conclusive argument that he’s directly responsible for them storming the Capitol, but I think it’s not in dispute that those folks would not have been here in the first place if he had not asked them to come and to disrupt the actual acceptance of the outcome of the election,” the Senate GOP leader said.

The Kentucky Republican did not mince words, calling Trump a “sleazeball,” a “narcissist” and saying that the former president is “stupid as well as being ill-tempered.” He added that Trump is “not very smart, irascible, nasty, just about every quality you would not want somebody to have.”
 
Maybe he should've voted to impeach him then? You can't shield Trump and then try to gain credibility by criticizing him and expect to be taken seriously.
 
If there's anything worse than MAGA, it's Republicans in power who knew how horrible and dangerous Trump was, but supported him anyway. Fuck Mitch McConnell. His legacy will be one of servility in the face of Fascism. He had his opportunity to show his quality as an American, but unlike Liz Cheney and Mitt Romney, he instead chose to tuck his head back into his shell.
 
heloder said:
If there's anything worse than MAGA, it's Republicans in power who knew how horrible and dangerous Trump was, but supported him anyway. Fuck Mitch McConnell. His legacy will be one of servility in the face of Fascism. He had his opportunity to show his quality as an American, but unlike Liz Cheney and Mitt Romney, he instead chose to tuck his head back into his shell.
yes. don’t let romney and liz cheney off so easy tho. willard was sucking trump’s cock after he won, begging like a crack whore for a cabinet position. liz voted for trump in 2020 and even stumped for him. they are both trump enablers too.
 
HOLA said:

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell delivered a scathing assessment of the modern Republican Party in an upcoming biography, saying the “MAGA movement is completely wrong” and that Ronald Reagan “wouldn’t recognize” the party today.

The Kentucky Republican did not mince words, calling Trump a “sleazeball,” a “narcissist” and saying that the former president is “stupid as well as being ill-tempered.” He added that Trump is “not very smart, irascible, nasty, just about every quality you would not want somebody to have.”
... And I supported him every step of the way because I'm a self interested turtle man that puts party and self ahead of country.'
 
I guess Mitch will be a hero to the democrats now along with the Cheneys
 
Trading John Bolton, Mitch McConnell, and the Cheneys for a Kennedy, Tulsi Gabbard and Elon Musk is like the greatest trade of all time. Harris has collected a real who's who of human shit to support her.
 
