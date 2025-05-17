Missouri Senate repeals voter-approved earned sick leave

If you want a perfect example of what Republicans stand for, and what they do when they have no fear of losing their seats...I present to you Missouri.I have the misfortune of living in this shithole state at the moment, but despite all of it's problems, in November the voters of this state finally made good choice and emphatically approved Prop A, which raised the minimum wage in the future, and mandated that employees earn ONE hour of sick leave for every THIRTY hours worked (gasp!).Yesterday, the Republican supermajority just erased the votes of the 1.7 million people that voted for this only 6 months ago, by repealing the law, because "it hinders businesses".The well-being of the working people means nothing to them, and they're not even trying to hide it when they don't fear losing their jobs.