White Whale
Black Belt
@Black
- Joined
- Feb 25, 2006
- Messages
- 5,436
- Reaction score
- 9,410
https://www.komu.com/news/state/mis...cle_2766ce00-ccb1-11ec-83bd-2faaa5a5d782.html
"The Missouri and Louisiana attorney generals have filed a lawsuit against Joe Biden and other government officials for allegedly working with social media companies such as Twitter and YouTube to censor and suppress free speech."
The lawsuit alleges the Biden administration pressured and colluded with social media companies to censor free speech. People got banned for questioning the election, covid and other things.
Free speech is a constitutional right and it appears the Biden administration has been working with tech companies to silence people.
