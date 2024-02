Confucamus said: I wonder if this has much more of a chance to succeed now that Musk owns Twitter. There’s a lot of information he is privy to now that he could probably hand over. There’s no question that right wing opinions were targeted and censored on social media. If Musk didn’t own Twitter, there’s be no way to prove Democrats we’re behind it. I’ll be interested to see where this goes. Click to expand...

All the frightened employees are reversing the bans and restrictions so they can tell Elon they never wanted to ban anyone and love free speech, but they were just following orders, please don't fire me.

I'm half expecting musk does nothing to produce evidence or help in anyway despite having the means and been talking and talking. We'll see if he actually puts his foot down and some people face consequences.I think they admitted to shadow-banning political opponents or at least revealed they have done so by simply lifting them and by blue-checkmarks losing botted followers. They might not need elon, but it will be a bat-signal on where he really stands. This is just one of the articles I remember:Twitter Is Adjusting Their ‘Rigged’ Algorithms Before Elon Arrives - We’re seeing some restrictions are being taken off and the result is you’re seeing, what conservatives have argued for a long time, that this was a rigged social media game.