Law Missouri, Louisiana AGs sue Biden for social media censorship

https://www.komu.com/news/state/mis...cle_2766ce00-ccb1-11ec-83bd-2faaa5a5d782.html

"The Missouri and Louisiana attorney generals have filed a lawsuit against Joe Biden and other government officials for allegedly working with social media companies such as Twitter and YouTube to censor and suppress free speech."

The lawsuit alleges the Biden administration pressured and colluded with social media companies to censor free speech. People got banned for questioning the election, covid and other things.

Free speech is a constitutional right and it appears the Biden administration has been working with tech companies to silence people.
 
I wonder if this has much more of a chance to succeed now that Musk owns Twitter. There’s a lot of information he is privy to now that he could probably hand over. There’s no question that right wing opinions were targeted and censored on social media. If Musk didn’t own Twitter, there’s be no way to prove Democrats we’re behind it. I’ll be interested to see where this goes.
 
I'm half expecting musk does nothing to produce evidence or help in anyway despite having the means and been talking and talking. We'll see if he actually puts his foot down and some people face consequences.

I think they admitted to shadow-banning political opponents or at least revealed they have done so by simply lifting them and by blue-checkmarks losing botted followers. They might not need elon, but it will be a bat-signal on where he really stands. This is just one of the articles I remember:

Twitter Is Adjusting Their ‘Rigged’ Algorithms Before Elon Arrives - We’re seeing some restrictions are being taken off and the result is you’re seeing, what conservatives have argued for a long time, that this was a rigged social media game.
https://rumble.com/v12mnwp-clay-tra...ng-their-rigged-algorithms-before-elon-a.html
All the frightened employees are reversing the bans and restrictions so they can tell Elon they never wanted to ban anyone and love free speech, but they were just following orders, please don't fire me.
Twitter looks like they are covering up any maleficence before Elon Musk takes over. right wing people gained thousands of subscribers the day after the deal was announced while leftists lost thousands.
 
I dont think elon will rock the boat by giving up evidence that can be used against anyone important.

Would be a really stupid move to alienate the people in power.
 
We should be able tos we the text and emails from admin and media outlets I bet it’s really bad
 
Private companies bro. No ones freedom of speech was violated. But hurt ct righty nutjobs wasting the courts time.
 
For attempting to destroy the first amendment in their quest to control misinformation


And about 20 other things but as it relates to this topic
 
Today I learned that Treason by the left is a private company doing anything to stop right wing lies and propaganda on its platform, but somehow it's a nothing burger when the right wing instigates mobs of people to storm the capitol building while there is a session in progress to confirm a president whose goal is to usurp a certified election.

I'm sure those "20 other things" are equally serious cases of 'treason" and not just partisan crybaby nonsense blaming the left for literally anything and everything.
 
Treason is a crime with elements that must be proven by the State. I don’t see anything in this thread that speaks to these elements. It just sounds like maybe you don’t like that Jan 6 was an insurrection by the right so why not just throw the accusation of “treason” when someone does something you don’t like on the left.
 
Hope those states do well in their censorship case against Biden and the Democrats.

The government is not support to censor free speech. As many are pointing out Biden and the Democrats are looking to get around this by having private companies censor those they disagree with. That is illegal though. Past court law has decided that the government is not legally allowed to use a private company to censor speech for them.
 
They're pretty brazen with their gaslighting now that they're afraid of it might come back to them
~Video~
 
to the same place donald trumps lawsuit against facebook went after he tried to declare facebook as a state actor in his case filing.
 
<Dany07>

Jan 6th
<Dany07>

Yeah that unarmed field trip when Feds opened the doors. Man… brainwashed lemmings are a sight to see
 
good segment


In before “he’s not real Democrat” even though this guy bleeds blue and did more for Democrats then everyone in WR combined
 
