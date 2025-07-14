Economy Missouri Gov. signs bill ignoring voters repealing paid sick leave

Missouri Gov. Kehoe signs bill repealing paid sick leave

Party of the working class folks...A ballot initiative that a huge majority of people in a solid red state voted for just goes away because the representatives they voted for decided that the peoples' votes don't matter.

The new benefit, linked to an increase in the minimum wage passed with 58% of the vote in November, became a target for business lobbying interests. Republican allies in the General Assembly pushed it to Kehoe’s desk by invoking a rarely used state Senate rule to shut down debate over Democratic objections.

The action followed a pattern established over the past 15 years where conservative Republicans have used their majorities in the legislature to roll back or repeal measures that became law through initiatives pushed to the ballot by progressive groups.
 
