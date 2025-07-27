As a recently contacted people, the Korubo are of keen interest to missionaries. Photograph: Paulo Mumia

The Korubo, known for their deadly expertise with war clubs, are a recently contacted people and therefore of keen interest to certain missionaries focused on preaching to the "unreached".Sgt Cardovan da Silva Soeiro, a military police officer at the government protection post at the entrance to the Javari valley Indigenous territory, said he learned about the devices from an Indigenous person stationed at the base."I sent a report with the photos to police intelligence, but so far we haven't heard anything back. The Indigenous people didn't want to give me the devices, so I thought it best not to insist. I just managed to get the images," he said.Cardovan said military police officers are aware of the presence of missionaries allegedly linked to another Christian group, Jehovah's Witnesses. "Some of these religious entities are very likely trying to get closer," he said.He also reported to police command the presence of "mysterious drones" that had recently appeared above the base, usually in the late afternoon. Cardovan was ordered to shoot them down, but so far has been unable to do so."We don't know if they belong to missionaries, drug traffickers, fishers or miners who are watching the base to see if they'll have free passage through here. When I received the order from command to shoot them down, I aimed my rifle, but the drone fled at high speed. It seemed very sophisticated," he said.Daniel Luís Dalberto, a federal prosecutor's office agent who monitors the rights of uncontacted and recently contacted peoples, said the key point to understanding the presence of missionaries is not how many there are in the territory, "but rather the change in methods like those of the radios that are emerging now"."It's a stealthy, concealed, under the radar conversion," he said. "The method has become sophisticated and difficult, almost impossible to combat."