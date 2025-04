CrimsonFan said: Ghost Protocal and Fallout are absolutely great movies. Rogue Nation is better than 3 too. I rewatched them all last year and I had a blast with it.



The most recent movie, was a step down for me. Maybe because it didn't conclude, I don't know exactly. I think the two part thing they did was a poor idea, I don't even remember what happened.



But I have noticed that I tend to enjoy these MI movies more on a second watch. If you haven't rewatched 4, 5, and 6 i think it's worth revisiting. I also had the same opinion and when I went back to them I really gained alot more appreciation for the series.

Adamant said: Oh come on, the F&F movies are almost literal spoofs now. The M:I movies at least still try to be serious, and overall seem like way higher caliber of films. Like they're actually trying to be quality action cinema, while F&F has devolved into being a joke of itself.

I actually started to do this with #1 but stopped and did something else. The main issue is that #2 is really bad. The last time I rewatched all the movies (only 1-3 was out and 4 was releasing soon) I just stopped #2 at the end and moved on. I'll probably do it before this new one comes to streaming.It wasn't a comment about the quality of the movies. I do agree MI is a better series. It's more of the fact that it just all seems kind of the same in every movie. Like I can't even tell you what any of them are about after 3 but I know exactly what 1 and 3 were about (I can't stand # 2). It's similar to what FF does, "oh no a new guy wants to get revenge on Dom".