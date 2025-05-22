

Since Luther is the only one who dies they left the door wide open to make more movies. It really will depend on whether Cruise is up to keep making them at his age or if he is willing to pass the torch to someone else.



no doubt that there will be more. Tom Cruise has said he wants to keep making them for as long as he is able to and referenced Harrison Ford making action movies into his 80s.

Like the first 30 minutes seemed to be told in montage, even though it wasn't an actual montage. And during the beginning when Tom Cruise gets the secret message from the President, his squinty eyes and slight head ticks every time the camera showed him was starting to bother me.

wasn't in love with Ilsa the way many others seemed to be, I did find myself hoping she'd pop up at some point revealing her death to be part of the plan to trick the entity. I mean, there were a lot of hints and nods in the last film to her being safe and running away, and hints of there being more than meets the eye. And then in this one there was no mention of her at all. I have to say I was pretty bummed. (I do hate it when Fast & Furious kills someone and then brings them back. They've done it so much it's basically a farce now - but this is a case where I think I would have been ok with it)

held on him for an additional 10 uninterrupted seconds, and with a better score it would have been a thousand times more intense. As is, the score doesn't really do much to heighten the tension and they cut away too soon.

There is...The only question is when.I thought this one was pretty meh. As of right now I have it ranked second to last, just ahead of M:I 2 but behind all the others. It just felt weird and off.The whole movie just felt so disconnected from the previous ones by the way it was made. How did McQ (who made the last three) make this one? It felt super off. It's hard to describe. It's like an unintentional spoof comedy, but it isn't funny.Also, although I...The musical score was pretty subpar. Why didn't they bring back Lorne Balfe? Or... since this was supposed to be the culmination and a look back at all of the films, especially the original, why didn't they bring back Danny Elfman? It was the perfect time to do it.I felt like during this shot:They should have...The Madam President and her cabinet were super cringe. I know they were trying to build tension with all of them, but it came across more like an SNL skit rather than holding any real weight.And Gabriel. Why did they turn him into Dick Dastardly? It was fuckin lame.And finally.....is Haley Atwell hot. Like got dayum!I remember hearing about Cruise and Atwell having a fling during Dead Reckoning. Dammit, I feel bad that Cruise didn't make it work. She's 100x better than Ana De Armas. Maybe even 1000x.