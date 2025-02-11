  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Movies Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning CinemaCon Footage (aka Tom Cruise doing an insane plane stunt)

Is Tom Cruise the greatest movie star ever?

I just recently watched the Superbowl game spot on this film and notice the crazy stunts he does. (I've also just seen the trailer today)

The guy is an unbelievable risk taker for being how big a star he is.

Not sure if this clip below has been posted on here before. It is a couple years old, but if you haven't seen it, it's worth watching.

Imo the greatest movie star ever.

 
I have lived the life of a extreme risk taker but Tom does take things to the next level.

I am comfortable when i understand what the risk is and what measures are in place to mitigate it and what control you do and do not have. Where Tom differs is he gambles a lot with his risk.

A perfect example was when he did the Helicopter roll scene after only a handful of lessons. It is not that you cannot teach him the skill of flying a helicopter (quickly as he flies everything else), and he cannot be very comfortable doing it. It is that he is betting nothing big goes wrong, where the thing he does not have, lots of situational awareness, would be needed. He is simply gambling that if something goes wrong 1 in 50 times, it won't be on his day.

I spent a couple years as assistant advanced driving instructor in a race club i joined and no matter how good the person was as a driver prior until they had driven on ice and done a few aggressive skids and recoveries they simply will not be great at recovering the vehicle before it crashes compared to someone who has the hours in and has done it hundreds of times.

Tom often makes the bet, 'i can get thru this without skidding' while being fvcked if it does happen.

But i enjoy the heck out of what he does.

 
Thank you so much for your in depth insight into this kind of lifestyle or approach in life. It's good to see the respect you have for Cruise and his insanity.
 
