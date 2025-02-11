Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
I just recently watched the Superbowl game spot on this film and notice the crazy stunts he does. (I've also just seen the trailer today)
The guy is an unbelievable risk taker for being how big a star he is.
Not sure if this clip below has been posted on here before. It is a couple years old, but if you haven't seen it, it's worth watching.
Imo the greatest movie star ever.
