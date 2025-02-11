I have lived the life of a extreme risk taker but Tom does take things to the next level.



I am comfortable when i understand what the risk is and what measures are in place to mitigate it and what control you do and do not have. Where Tom differs is he gambles a lot with his risk.



A perfect example was when he did the Helicopter roll scene after only a handful of lessons. It is not that you cannot teach him the skill of flying a helicopter (quickly as he flies everything else), and he cannot be very comfortable doing it. It is that he is betting nothing big goes wrong, where the thing he does not have, lots of situational awareness, would be needed. He is simply gambling that if something goes wrong 1 in 50 times, it won't be on his day.



I spent a couple years as assistant advanced driving instructor in a race club i joined and no matter how good the person was as a driver prior until they had driven on ice and done a few aggressive skids and recoveries they simply will not be great at recovering the vehicle before it crashes compared to someone who has the hours in and has done it hundreds of times.



Tom often makes the bet, 'i can get thru this without skidding' while being fvcked if it does happen.



But i enjoy the heck out of what he does.



