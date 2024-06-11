  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

News Missing Mom of 4 Found Dead Inside Massive Python in Indonesia

Takes_Two_To_Tango

Takes_Two_To_Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
32,646
Reaction score
43,321
www.tmz.com

20-Foot Python Swallows a Woman Whole in Indonesian Forest

The death of a mother of four in Indonesia looked like something out of a grisly horror flick ... 'cause the woman was eaten alive by a massive snake!!!
www.tmz.com www.tmz.com

ca.yahoo.com

Missing Mom of 4 Found Dead Inside Massive Python in Indonesia: Reports

"I feel sorry for the suffering she went through," the victim's husband said
ca.yahoo.com ca.yahoo.com


"I feel sorry for the suffering she went through," the victim's husband said

A missing mother of four was found dead after being swallowed by a python in Indonesia, according to reports.

The victim, who was identified as a 45-year-old woman named Farida, was found Friday, June 7, by her husband and residents of Kalempang village, according to Agence France-Presse.

Search efforts began after the mom failed to return home the previous night, village head Suardi Rosi told the news agency.

After her husband found her belongings, which "made him suspicious" the village searched the area, eventually spotting "a python with a large belly," the village head added.

"They agreed to cut open the python's stomach. As soon as they did, Farida's head was immediately visible," Rosi told the news agency AFP, which reported she was found fully clothed inside the snake.

Related: Body of Missing Woman Found Inside 23-Ft. Python Near Plantation in Indonesia: Reports

Video posted byTMZ appeared to show the snake being cut open.

The death marks the fifth person to be eaten by a python in Indonesia since 2017, according to CBS News. However, reports of humans being killed by pythons are not typical.

Related: Burmese 'Monster' Python Weighing 198 Lbs. Captured in Florida

Speaking with PEOPLE in 2022, after a similar case made headlines across the world, one expert reiterated that these kind of incidents are extremely rare."

"Though there are cases of snakes eating humans, said Bruce Jayne, professor of biological sciences at the University of Cincinnati, the "vast majority" involved very large pythons and people of a "rather small stature."

"It takes pythons a really long time to attain these really enormous sizes," he explained. "As a result, there are actually very few of these really, really large pythons."

Although fatal attacks do happen, for the most part, it's not anything most people need to worry about. "Unless it's a truly gigantic specimen, they're just not much to be scared of if you're an adult human," he added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

According to The Daily Mail, Farida's husband said that he was "forever sorry" he let his wife "go out alone."

Related: Body of Missing Woman Found Inside 23-Ft. Python Near Plantation in Indonesia: Reports

"I feel sorry for the suffering she went through," he said, per the outlet. "I am sorry for our family."

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Scerpi
Television Today I found out the cast of Monty Python hate each other...
Replies
5
Views
385
Scerpi
Scerpi
Takes_Two_To_Tango
News Lee Sun-kyun: Parasite actor, 48, found dead in apparent suicide
3 4 5
Replies
94
Views
4K
IDL
IDL

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,240,136
Messages
55,674,976
Members
174,890
Latest member
dcochran88

Share this page

Back
Top