Missing drunk man found looking for himself inside the search party that was looking for him

It's always in the last place you look
It was only when the volunteers began shouting his name, that he became confused and asked whom they were trying to locate.
'Missing' drunk man spends hours helping a search party look for himself
scoop.upworthy.com
