Darren Till is good, he was a UFC star and has even lived in Brazil. But there are levels to this game. You don't fuck with someone who beat Jake Paul.
Till is so washed up and mental. He was never that good either, just a pushed Brit hype train.
He had close fights with Whittaker and Wonderboy, put Masvidal in serious trouble early. These are good strikers by MMA standards. We can't rewrite history and pretend he was always a bum.
But he certainly transitioned into being one.
Yeah, he reminds me of Rory McDonald, though Rory was more well-rounded and accomplished more. Both of them mentally checked out of MMA in their 20s, when they should've had some good prime years left in the sport.
Its looks like they are signing multifight deal with Misfits, Its debuting its pro devision in 2025 so makes sense they're building up the roster.I guess if you can beat the guy who beat Jake, you can angle a shot at Jake.