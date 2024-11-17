  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

News Misfits Boxing does it again Tommy Fury vs Darren Till

Darren till has good hand speed, but as a muay thai guy his footwork will have to change
 
HuskySamoan said:
Till is so washed up and mental. He was never that good either, just a pushed Brit hype train.
Click to expand...

He had close fights with Whittaker and Wonderboy, put Masvidal in serious trouble early. These are good strikers by MMA standards. We can't rewrite history and pretend he was always a bum.

But he certainly transitioned into being one.
 
I guess if you can beat the guy who beat Jake, you can angle a shot at Jake.
 
  • Haha
Reactions: mkt
Had to laugh at the title…
Misfits Boxing does it again
😂

giphy.gif
 
Dr Fong said:
He had close fights with Whittaker and Wonderboy, put Masvidal in serious trouble early. These are good strikers by MMA standards. We can't rewrite history and pretend he was always a bum.

But he certainly transitioned into being one.
Click to expand...

Even in his last fight vs DDP he had his moments.

His body just looks beat up nowadays and his mental game isn't there anymore.
 
  • Like
Reactions: mkt
Dr Fong said:
He had close fights with Whittaker and Wonderboy, put Masvidal in serious trouble early. These are good strikers by MMA standards. We can't rewrite history and pretend he was always a bum.

But he certainly transitioned into being one.
Click to expand...
Yeah, he reminds me of Rory McDonald, though Rory was more well-rounded and accomplished more. Both of them mentally checked out of MMA in their 20s, when they should've had some good prime years left in the sport.
 
Mujeriego said:
I guess if you can beat the guy who beat Jake, you can angle a shot at Jake.
Click to expand...
Its looks like they are signing multifight deal with Misfits, Its debuting its pro devision in 2025 so makes sense they're building up the roster.
 
Till retired so that he could do steroids to help recover from injuries right (which honestly I respect a dude openly saying)? Dude needs a refund tho

 
well all Tommy has to do is avoid Darren's left hook
its pretty much the only punch he throws
 
Strange fight.

I'm in the UK and I'd be surprised if Till is well known at all. Fury doesn't exactly look like a world beater, but surely they could of found a better opponent?

At least he told John Fury what basically everyone thinks of him. The guy is a sad, sad old man and a vile piece of shit.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Intermission
Jake looks so average and Tommy Fury is so bad, Mike logically has to win.
9 10 11
Replies
207
Views
4K
wwkirk
wwkirk
David Street
News MMA Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury
Replies
11
Views
1K
David R
David R

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,252,825
Messages
56,544,101
Members
175,278
Latest member
zuheirrhodust

Share this page

Back
Top