David Street
Use skills
@Brown
- Joined
- May 30, 2016
- Messages
- 3,847
- Reaction score
- 3,109
Misfit Boxing : The celebrity boxing league quietly announced on Thursday the departure of former Chief Executive Officer KSI, also known as Olajide Olatunji, from his status as the head of the company.
In his stead will be the reviled public figure who is currently awaiting prosecution in multiple countries along with his brother for alleged rape, bodily harm and human trafficking.
The new CEO Andrew Tate vs. Chase Demoor
Mis
Last edited: