Misfits Boxing CEO KSI gets replaced by Andrew Tate!!!

Misfit Boxing : The celebrity boxing league quietly announced on Thursday the departure of former Chief Executive Officer KSI, also known as Olajide Olatunji, from his status as the head of the company.

In his stead will be the reviled public figure who is currently awaiting prosecution in multiple countries along with his brother for alleged rape, bodily harm and human trafficking.


The new CEO Andrew Tate vs. Chase Demoor
G4iScqlXIAEb1Ec.jpeg
No he's not. It's just a marketing stunt. KSI is even ragebaiting in Twitter.
 
