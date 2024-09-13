This card has the 4-man 1 night Million dollar pro tournament, Debut of Former UFC champ Ben Henderson, Chis Avila (Stockton Crew with the Diaz bros), Idris Virgo (UK Pro boxer 14-0) Fes Batista (The original influencer boxer trained by Roy Jones jr) Also got semi finals of the Misfits LW tournament Lil CraCra (NYC Golden Gloves winner & Street Beefs vet) vs Joey Knight (experienced UK amateur boxer) The two top female misfits fighters stepping up and facing pros, Jully Poca (MF womens cruiserweight champ & Trains with Alex Pereira) vs Cystal Pittman (Pro Boxer & BKFC Fighter) and Elle Brooke (Current MF Middleweight Champ, Last fight dropped MMA vet Paige VanZant fight ended in a draw) vs Jenny Savage (MMA fighter & Pro Boxer)