Mirror Queen: successor to Blue Oyster Cult.

triptych

triptych

Many have stated that this new band has taken up where Blue Oyster Cult left off, even though The Symbol Remains, B.O.C.'s latest album is a continuation of their typical sound in a modern key.
I find the arrangements, vocals and melodic/harmonic lines of Mirror Queen very similar to B.O.C. Thoughts welcome
 
Of course, many may argue that there is only one Eric Bloom and one Buck Dharma, but Mirror Queen's singer develops that particular vocal range and musical prowess in the direction of BOC unlike , say, Greta Van Fleet which seems to just wanna imitate Led Zeppelin without working on the arrangements and vocal range :):)
 
