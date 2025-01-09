Mirror Queen: successor to Blue Oyster Cult.

triptych
Many have stated that this new band has taken up where Blue Oyster Cult left off, even though The Symbol Remains, B.O.C.'s latest album is a continuation of their typical sound in a modern key.
I find the arrangements, vocals and melodic/harmonic lines of Mirror Queen very similar to B.O.C. Thoughts welcome
