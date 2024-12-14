Mirror life research

William Huggins
All life as we know it arises from 'right-handed' nucleotides in our DNA and RNA, and 'left-handed' amino acids that come together to form proteins.
Mirrored life would switch that round and could create life that's totally alien to the status quo on this planet, it's pretty difficult to comprehend the extent of damage that could cause.
Oh fascinating, so your saying Mirrored Life can make this world a left handed world? How long will that take?
And why would they do this?