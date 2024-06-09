Mirko Cro Cop speaks about Randleman nearly killing heem

Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT)
It was a bunch of after ki punches. Randleman is so high strung he just goes until ref stops him. He knew mirko was out and should have stopped, but the ref should also have stopped it before 6 punches land on an unconscious fighters face. That said the road back started easy but went thru some top guys as well. He was a beast in that era.