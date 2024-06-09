  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Mirko Cro Cop speaks about Randleman nearly killing heem

What is this proliferation of "Heem"?


thpx0K7.gif



LOL! Pride threw a softball with Kanehara.
 
It was a bunch of after ki punches. Randleman is so high strung he just goes until ref stops him. He knew mirko was out and should have stopped, but the ref should also have stopped it before 6 punches land on an unconscious fighters face. That said the road back started easy but went thru some top guys as well. He was a beast in that era.
 
Like my friend used to say, Mirko was a perfect fighter. If he wins, our guy won. If he doesn’t, we get to see a cop getting beaten on TV. Win-win.
 
Damn. 8 fights in a year after getting KO’d. His brain must have not felt good from all the sparring
 
Mirko was the original handsome chad before Goatan came. He, Wandy, and Shogun were my favs from that era.
 
