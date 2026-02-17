Media Mirko "Cro Cop" Filipović destroys conor mcgregor's ufc legacy in under one minute

Imagine I have never watched him and just tuned in to UFC 119. Cro cop is basically "an invalid" at his point. The dude fought too many "legends", that he body shots down and goes to sleep from a gist of wind. Same with Fedor.
 
Last edited:
Ashslog said:
Imagine I have never watched him and just tuned in to UFC 119. Cro cop is basically "an invalid" at his point. The dude fought too many "legends", that he body shots down and goes to sleep from a gist of wind. Same with Fedor.
Click to expand...
Fighters get old and worn. You're not at all invalidating his opinion or his career by noting that, nor are you availing anyone to the idea you have some unique or worthwhile knowledge on the subject
 
Last edited:
Conor never once missed weight so as long as one is able to get to the weight class they need to cut to and still perform? Nothing is wrong in my book. Look at Rumble who tried 170 when he first competed. That was someone who needed to move up more than anyone that was shown in that video.
 
to be fair Cro Cop fought many cans during his career who never belonged there with him. I'd rather watch Conor weight bully good fighters than watch Cro Cop fight total cans.
 
HHJ said:
It's more of an indictment of weight cutting in general. Conor aint the first and last to do it.
Click to expand...
He probably just used Conor as the example because he's so well known. They really should do something about weight cutting tho but it's always been this way in combat sports. Guys are looking for every advantage. If Conor went up to his natural weight class, he'd then be fighting other guys who are actually LHW or even HWs at MW.
 
He’s right - weight cutting should be reformed and more heavily regulated.

Fighters shouldn’t weight bully - you shouldn’t be allowed to drop 50lbs so you can fight smaller guys just to get a win.

People should compete closer to their natural weight.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,282,730
Messages
58,456,649
Members
176,040
Latest member
jaybuff

Share this page

Back
Top