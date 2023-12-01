Better Every Day
Zhang finishing Andrade avatar
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Apr 19, 2013
- Messages
- 23,783
- Reaction score
- 10,280
"The fourteenth ranked Lee will be looking to snap a three fight skid that has seen her compete against Natalia Silva, Maycee Barber and Viviane Araujo. “KGB” will be looking to maintain her ranking after 11 fights and five years in the promotion."
"Maverick enters following a dominant performance against Priscila Cachoeira last July that saw her return to the win-column." She "will be looking to break into the rankings after having had eight fights under the UFC banner dating back to 2020."
UFC: Andrea Lee vs Miranda Maverick Set for UFC 298
A flyweight matchup has been added to the UFC 298 undercard as fourteenth ranked Andrea Lee will take on Miranda Maverick.
cagesidepress.com