"The fourteenth ranked Lee will be looking to snap a three fight skid that has seen her compete against Natalia Silva, Maycee Barber and Viviane Araujo. “KGB” will be looking to maintain her ranking after 11 fights and five years in the promotion."

"Maverick enters following a dominant performance against Priscila Cachoeira last July that saw her return to the win-column." She "will be looking to break into the rankings after having had eight fights under the UFC banner dating back to 2020."

cagesidepress.com

UFC: Andrea Lee vs Miranda Maverick Set for UFC 298

A flyweight matchup has been added to the UFC 298 undercard as fourteenth ranked Andrea Lee will take on Miranda Maverick.
Will we see some cowgirl hat vs cowgirl hat action?


Is this a pretty big layup for Maverick to get into the rankings? I'm not quite sure what Andrea Lee does well, let alone why she's still ranked. Really still riding on that wave of being the third woman out of 5 in a row to beat Cynthia Calvillo.
 
Maverick should be able to storm out the gate and dictate this fight wherever she wants but Lee is scrappy and Maverick is overly passive at times in fights she isn't dominating.

If Lee can put pressure on early she might be able to bank 2 rounds on pure aggression since Maverick is too passive for long stretches but I still think Maverick "should" dominate.
 
Tough matchup for Lee considering she's on a 3 fight losing streak
If she loses she might have to change her name to Candrea Lee
