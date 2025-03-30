Miocic's resume is overrated

washed up Overeem dropped him and instead of tko'ing he tried to choke him out, who later got knocked out by taps.
the rest are also washed up, Ngannou's resume before fighting Stipe is better because he beat blaydes twice and rozenstruik along with washed up fighters
Cormier was around 40 when he fought and his cardio failed him in his last 2 fights
 
I mean, yeah. That's why I call him The Old Man Slayer.
 
He has a good resume but its way overhyped by UFC promotion crew due to them wanting to pretend that a UFC heavyweight has a better resume than Fedor which is far from the truth.
 
Hitting his prime at a time that worked out well is not unique to Stipe.

But he did come along at a time that worked out well for him.
Guys who had established big names were still around but not quite the monsters they used to be.

He beat the guys in the cage with him. That was his job.
 
washed up Overeem dropped him and instead of tko'ing he tried to choke him out, who later got knocked out by taps.
the rest are also washed up, Ngannou's resume before fighting Stipe is better because he beat blaydes twice and rozenstruik along with washed up fighters
Cormier was around 40 when he fought and his cardio failed him in his last 2 fights
No one has ever been good.
I don't know why you bother to watch the sport.

Who's your favourite fighter Ts?
Guess what? He sucks too...
 
Stipe had great timing when he was in UFC, cleaned up the golden age HWs before they started fading. He entered his prime while they were on the decline. He's not a bad fighter, but it's easy to get the names on his resume confused with who they were in the prime.
 
