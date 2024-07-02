Miocic has 0 wins over current UFC roster.

WaylonMercy5150
Also 0 losses against current UFC fightersWith Arlovski getting cut that means Stipe now has 0 wins against current UFC fighters. He has also never fought anyone on the UFC roster. Maybe he should hang it up? Your thoughts?
It's silly. Stripe is finically secure. He doesn't need a fight with bonesTell that to jones, stipe is only fighting for a final payday. Jones is adamant on fighting only his old ass
Fun to beat up old man not fun to be old man getting beat upThis is what happens when you made a career off beating guys with the average age of 38.