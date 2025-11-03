Yes because these are definitely the only two examples.







I think Indians flew under the radar for a bit. Their numbers were relatively small and they were useful for attacking other minority groups. The right could use them to bash Hispanics as an example of "immigration done the right way" or to attack black Americans by pointing at income disparities. I'm sure a dumbass like Dinesh really thought they had some favored status among Republicans and really didn't understand that they were just being used as pawns.



Now that the right has created a solid beachhead on immigration. They are pivoting their attack from focusing on illegal immigration to basically all non-white immigration. That is obviously the end game. And it should have been clear to everyone unless you were dumb enough to take their words at face value which apparently guys like Dinesh, Vivek, and Kash are. Vivek is a special case of stupid because even though the attacks are often directed at him personally, he still refuses to read the room.