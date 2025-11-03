Social Minority Republicans facing racism from within their own party. Shocking stuff!

Pierce 34

Pierce 34

who could a seen this coming?



and check out the replies here

 
Dinesh D'Souza thinks it's Tucker Carlson's fault as if it's some new phenomenon and that the Republican party hasn't been a safe harbor for racists for generations.

www.yahoo.com

Tucker’s ‘Sh*tshow’: Dinesh D’Souza Warns of ‘Mass Desertions’ of Minorities From the GOP Following Racist Attacks on Ramaswamy

D’Souza’s comment referenced the recent firestorm of controversy caused by Tucker Carlson’s interview with highly controversial white nationalist Nick Fuentes
www.yahoo.com www.yahoo.com

But at least he now admits that the Republican party is full of racists. So that's something.
 
Black republicans carrying water for Israel are in a uniquely unenviable position, to say the least.

Stop checking DMs if it upsets you, but you've chosen a difficult path. I'm sorry people are shitty, but you're gonna need thicker skin if you hope to stick it out
 
He didn't get it when Ann Coulter straight up said she wouldn't vote for Vivek because he is Indian? They are one of the more hated groups for racists.

Although Dinesh may have known this all along and now that Trump is on his way out of politics soon he no longer needs to placate these mouth breathers. Wouldn't be surprised if we see a lot of tones change in the near future.
 
Last edited:
I'm sure that five years from now, when the groypers completely control the Republican party, we'll still have idiots on here saying that you can't call the Republican party fascist.
 
Possum Jenkins said:
The KKK was made up of Democrats you know
Would have little to do with how the Republican Party continues to operate to this day . If you look up history you’d find the Republican Party used racial propaganda during civil rights acts to get more supporters and is using them today but more carefully,look at Trump .


Reconstruction Era (First KKK): The first iteration of the KKK, formed after the Civil War in the 1860s, functioned as a terrorist organization for the Democratic Party in the South ( where the Republican Party gets most of its supporters NOW ) .

( The alignment of white Southerners with the Republican Party is a phenomenon of the 20th century, particularly after the Democratic Party, under President Lyndon B. Johnson, championed the Civil Rights Act of 1964. This led to a major political realignment, as many white Southern conservatives began to switch their allegiance from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party. )
 
Pierce 34 said:
who could a seen this coming?
It was inevitable. Kirks death just accelerated it. For those remaining in the online right wing influencer space are white nationalists believers. An those are the ones currently jockeying to replace Kirk.

Want a laugh. Go watch minority MAGA/redpill influencers in those Twitter VOIP spaces.
 
Mr Holmes said:
Here are 2 examples!! You'll never guess what happened next!
Yes because these are definitely the only two examples.

Satsui Ryu said:
He didn't get it when Ann Coulter straight up said she wouldn't vote for Vivek because he is Indian? They are one of the more hated groups for racists.

Although Dinesh may have known this all along and now that Trump is on his way out of politics soon he no longer needs to placate these mouth breathers. Wouldn't be surprised if we see a lot of tones change in the near future.
I think Indians flew under the radar for a bit. Their numbers were relatively small and they were useful for attacking other minority groups. The right could use them to bash Hispanics as an example of "immigration done the right way" or to attack black Americans by pointing at income disparities. I'm sure a dumbass like Dinesh really thought they had some favored status among Republicans and really didn't understand that they were just being used as pawns.

Now that the right has created a solid beachhead on immigration. They are pivoting their attack from focusing on illegal immigration to basically all non-white immigration. That is obviously the end game. And it should have been clear to everyone unless you were dumb enough to take their words at face value which apparently guys like Dinesh, Vivek, and Kash are. Vivek is a special case of stupid because even though the attacks are often directed at him personally, he still refuses to read the room.
 
ricc505 said:
Good thing I switched parties. There is absolutely never been bigotry and racism in the Democrat party. EVER.
No black person has ever been called an uncle tom for not regurgitating leftist nonsense.
 
nixkid said:
Yes because these are definitely the only two examples.



I think Indians flew under the radar for a bit. Their numbers were relatively small and they were useful for attacking other minority groups. The right could use them to bash Hispanics as an example of "immigration done the right way" or to attack black Americans by pointing at income disparities. I'm sure a dumbass like Dinesh really thought they had some favored status among Republicans and really didn't understand that they were just being used as pawns.

Now that the right has created a solid beachhead on immigration. They are pivoting their attack from focusing on illegal immigration to basically all non-white immigration. That is obviously the end game. And it should have been clear to everyone unless you were dumb enough to take their words at face value which apparently guys like Dinesh, Vivek, and Kash are. Vivek is a special case of stupid because even though the attacks are often directed at him personally, he still refuses to read the room.
Ahh yes it's totally the rights fault that Indians are being discriminated against and not the Indians themselves who come in astronomical numbers , refuse to assimilate and completley overtake any community they move into. Its always others fault.
 
KaNesDeath said:
It was inevitable. Kirks death just accelerated it. For those remaining in the online right wing influencer space are white nationalists believers. An those are the ones currently jockeying to replace Kirk.

Want a laugh. Go watch minority MAGA/redpill influencers in those Twitter VOIP spaces.
White nationalist is hillarious. I wish you could go tell some Europeans they'd be considered white when they came over and experienced racism.
 
fedoriswar37 said:
Ahh yes it's totally the rights fault that Indians are being discriminated against and not the Indians themselves who come in astronomical numbers , refuse to assimilate and completley overtake any community they move into. Its always others fault.
Sounds like the same thing that once happened to some Indians


DLIWWfg.gif
 
For those of you calling this an affirmation that Republicans are a band of racists, I don't think you actually listened to the video. He says the bad people on the right are few and that his reception from Republicans has almost always been great (and that the left has been terrible). I'm sure there are more racists in the Republican party in total, but the Dems have their own problems with small mindedness.

The things he is talking about would bring ugly attacks from both sides of wokeness, not just the right. Disagree with any idealogue on Israel, expect to get attacked and called a bad person for your beliefs; people just can't maintain any objectivity on that one.
 
