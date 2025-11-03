He didn't get it when Ann Coulter straight up said she wouldn't vote for Vivek because he is Indian? They are one of the more hated groups for racists.Dinesh D'Souza thinks it's Tucker Carlson's fault as if it's some new phenomenon and that the Republican party hasn't been a safe harbor for racists for generations.
Tucker’s ‘Sh*tshow’: Dinesh D’Souza Warns of ‘Mass Desertions’ of Minorities From the GOP Following Racist Attacks on RamaswamyD’Souza’s comment referenced the recent firestorm of controversy caused by Tucker Carlson’s interview with highly controversial white nationalist Nick Fuenteswww.yahoo.com
But at least he now admits that the Republican party is full of racists. So that's something.
The KKK was made up of Democrats you know
who could a seen this coming?
Here are 2 examples!! You'll never guess what happened next!
He didn't get it when Ann Coulter straight up said she wouldn't vote for Vivek because he is Indian? They are one of the more hated groups for racists.
Although Dinesh may have known this all along and now that Trump is on his way out of politics soon he no longer needs to placate these mouth breathers. Wouldn't be surprised if we see a lot of tones change in the near future.
No black person has ever been called an uncle tom for not regurgitating leftist nonsense.Good thing I switched parties. There is absolutely never been bigotry and racism in the Democrat party. EVER.
Ahh yes it's totally the rights fault that Indians are being discriminated against and not the Indians themselves who come in astronomical numbers , refuse to assimilate and completley overtake any community they move into. Its always others fault.Yes because these are definitely the only two examples.
I think Indians flew under the radar for a bit. Their numbers were relatively small and they were useful for attacking other minority groups. The right could use them to bash Hispanics as an example of "immigration done the right way" or to attack black Americans by pointing at income disparities. I'm sure a dumbass like Dinesh really thought they had some favored status among Republicans and really didn't understand that they were just being used as pawns.
Now that the right has created a solid beachhead on immigration. They are pivoting their attack from focusing on illegal immigration to basically all non-white immigration. That is obviously the end game. And it should have been clear to everyone unless you were dumb enough to take their words at face value which apparently guys like Dinesh, Vivek, and Kash are. Vivek is a special case of stupid because even though the attacks are often directed at him personally, he still refuses to read the room.
White nationalist is hillarious. I wish you could go tell some Europeans they'd be considered white when they came over and experienced racism.It was inevitable. Kirks death just accelerated it. For those remaining in the online right wing influencer space are white nationalists believers. An those are the ones currently jockeying to replace Kirk.
Want a laugh. Go watch minority MAGA/redpill influencers in those Twitter VOIP spaces.
Ahh yes it's totally the rights fault that Indians are being discriminated against and not the Indians themselves who come in astronomical numbers , refuse to assimilate and completley overtake any community they move into. Its always others fault.