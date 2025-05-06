Minor Tweaks That Don't Go Away

I had a little bit of a scare today with my front lat/lower peck. It started stinging after a rope pulldown set. So I ended the session early.

But that got me thinking - I don't know the last time that I actually had an rapid onset injury. And by that same token - I don't know when I've had something actually heal

Weightlifters shoulder (ac collar joint) on left shoulder. Both but left is much worse. Chronic

Small area in upper left pec hurts after 7-9 sets



Now I have like an upper Bicep tendon thing on my left arm. It's just spasmy during the end of back/bicep days.

Ive gone to the doctor (for the AC Collar joint), and they identified minor, minor joint damage on the left. Not the right one though.

Whatever. Let's be honest though - these type of tweaks could surely lead to a real injury.

I think, in my case.. My left side is obviously weak.

And going off that... I want to run a cycle and bulk this summer. Perhaps I should isolate the left side for a week and then do a week off everything?
 
you are super lazy not warming up

my warm up ;

5 minutes threadmill or slightly more
joint roll, count to least 10 into each direction (there is forward and back) and roll each single joint in the body so neck shoudler elbows ankles knees hips. I rolle hips and knees much longer. Wrists are also good to roll.
Than light cardio like jumping jacks and a few variation, just for 1-2 minutes, like heel touches, knee ups.
Dinamic stretch - do dinamic not static stretching for like 3-5 minutes.
Total warm up 15 minutes.
Than when I go to do a workout depending on what it is, say I go bench, warm up with 2 very light sets, than 1 working sets, than the max set.

This isn´t just do don´t get hurt. It´s cardio and mobilty and body health too. A healthy body is a strong body.

Not warming up is lazy.

Total warm up is like 15 minutes without warm up sets. Part of it is also walking from threadmill to the empty course room, that is also like a 2 minute walk, than back that´s like 5 mins. Maximus laughed at me but I am gonna take a picture of the straits, 3 floors gym, the stairs are extremely steep, if you walk up down a few times it will pump up your heart rate.

If I done deadlifts than I don´t need to warm up for quads ect. You gotta be aware of what is warm. If I benched I don´t need to warm up shoulders for OHP.

I used to be lazy to stretch. Now sinc elike 2 months it´s my habbit to do a stretch after each workout. It´s like 10 minutes at most and helps for kickboxing and everything. Being well stretched is powerful. I alreay got improved range of motion.

So short answer - you are lazy and don´t invest time into warm ups and stretching.

I literaly got no pains. I did 220 set bench, I did squats yesterday, workout out for 2 hours ect no pains or damage.

Also food. If you eat processed rfined seed oils it´s your own fault. Mega inflamed body. You should only cook in virgin coconut and olive oil on lower heat. You can put the meat first in the pan and it will release it´s grease that is ognna be enough. Baking. Using stainless steel 10.18 pans. Healthy fats are needed for the joints ; natural nut butters, raw nuts and seeds, avocado, if oyu like fish I didn´t eat fish in ages, eggs. Generally nutrients and diet. Enough water. Fruits veggies are healthy they are close to my priority. But I am generally a meat and dairy eater so I gotta make sure I eat enoguh veggies I will naturally eat animal products. Also sunlight - vitamin D is generally needed for everything and for your bones. Calcium - green leafy veggies or just dairy.
 
Lol who said I don't warm up?

Now granted, I have 1 or 2 days a week that are half workouts, 20 minutes before work.


Everything else? I do 2 warm up sets before every muscle group. I know what is warm at what isn't

On my 3 main workouts, I usually warm up with dead hangs, and mobility exercises for shoulder. Not long enough though, so I do appreciate the response. Need to get it to 15 minutes. Its about half of that



I can bench heavy, but I almost never do. Exacervates my injuries. And heavy for me is like 245 for 8 or whatever. Bench is one of my weaker lifts.
 
