Minor Tweaks That Don't Go Away

BroScienceTalkatWork
Yellow Belt
@Yellow
- Joined
- Apr 19, 2025
- Messages
- 205
- Reaction score
- 103
I had a little bit of a scare today with my front lat/lower peck. It started stinging after a rope pulldown set. So I ended the session early.
But that got me thinking - I don't know the last time that I actually had an rapid onset injury. And by that same token - I don't know when I've had something actually heal
Weightlifters shoulder (ac collar joint) on left shoulder. Both but left is much worse. Chronic
Small area in upper left pec hurts after 7-9 sets
Now I have like an upper Bicep tendon thing on my left arm. It's just spasmy during the end of back/bicep days.
Ive gone to the doctor (for the AC Collar joint), and they identified minor, minor joint damage on the left. Not the right one though.
Whatever. Let's be honest though - these type of tweaks could surely lead to a real injury.
I think, in my case.. My left side is obviously weak.
And going off that... I want to run a cycle and bulk this summer. Perhaps I should isolate the left side for a week and then do a week off everything?
But that got me thinking - I don't know the last time that I actually had an rapid onset injury. And by that same token - I don't know when I've had something actually heal
Weightlifters shoulder (ac collar joint) on left shoulder. Both but left is much worse. Chronic
Small area in upper left pec hurts after 7-9 sets
Now I have like an upper Bicep tendon thing on my left arm. It's just spasmy during the end of back/bicep days.
Ive gone to the doctor (for the AC Collar joint), and they identified minor, minor joint damage on the left. Not the right one though.
Whatever. Let's be honest though - these type of tweaks could surely lead to a real injury.
I think, in my case.. My left side is obviously weak.
And going off that... I want to run a cycle and bulk this summer. Perhaps I should isolate the left side for a week and then do a week off everything?