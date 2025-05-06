Minor Tweaks That Don't Go Away

you are super lazy not warming up



my warm up ;



5 minutes threadmill or slightly more

joint roll, count to least 10 into each direction (there is forward and back) and roll each single joint in the body so neck shoudler elbows ankles knees hips. I rolle hips and knees much longer. Wrists are also good to roll.

Than light cardio like jumping jacks and a few variation, just for 1-2 minutes, like heel touches, knee ups.

Dinamic stretch - do dinamic not static stretching for like 3-5 minutes.

Total warm up 15 minutes.

Than when I go to do a workout depending on what it is, say I go bench, warm up with 2 very light sets, than 1 working sets, than the max set.



This isn´t just do don´t get hurt. It´s cardio and mobilty and body health too. A healthy body is a strong body.



Not warming up is lazy.



Total warm up is like 15 minutes without warm up sets. Part of it is also walking from threadmill to the empty course room, that is also like a 2 minute walk, than back that´s like 5 mins. Maximus laughed at me but I am gonna take a picture of the straits, 3 floors gym, the stairs are extremely steep, if you walk up down a few times it will pump up your heart rate.



If I done deadlifts than I don´t need to warm up for quads ect. You gotta be aware of what is warm. If I benched I don´t need to warm up shoulders for OHP.



I used to be lazy to stretch. Now sinc elike 2 months it´s my habbit to do a stretch after each workout. It´s like 10 minutes at most and helps for kickboxing and everything. Being well stretched is powerful. I alreay got improved range of motion.



So short answer - you are lazy and don´t invest time into warm ups and stretching.



I literaly got no pains. I did 220 set bench, I did squats yesterday, workout out for 2 hours ect no pains or damage.



Also food. If you eat processed rfined seed oils it´s your own fault. Mega inflamed body. You should only cook in virgin coconut and olive oil on lower heat. You can put the meat first in the pan and it will release it´s grease that is ognna be enough. Baking. Using stainless steel 10.18 pans. Healthy fats are needed for the joints ; natural nut butters, raw nuts and seeds, avocado, if oyu like fish I didn´t eat fish in ages, eggs. Generally nutrients and diet. Enough water. Fruits veggies are healthy they are close to my priority. But I am generally a meat and dairy eater so I gotta make sure I eat enoguh veggies I will naturally eat animal products. Also sunlight - vitamin D is generally needed for everything and for your bones. Calcium - green leafy veggies or just dairy.