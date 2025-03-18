HOLA
Sen. Justin Eichorn, 40, was arrested on March 17 in Bloomington. The Bloomington Police Department says they communicated with a man who thought he was talking to a 16-year-old girl.
On March 17, a detective arranged to meet with him near the 8300 block of Normandale Boulevard in Bloomington. The man, identified as Eichorn, was seen arriving to the area in a pickup truck. He was then arrested and booked into jail.
He has not been formally charged, but felony charges of soliciting an under 18 year old to practice prostitution are pending from the Hennepin County Attorney's Office, a press release said.
Eichorn is a Republican who is married with four children, according to his Minnesota State Senate bio. He made headlines earlier this week for being a sponsor of a bill that would declare "Trump derangement syndrome" a mental illness.
