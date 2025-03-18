  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Crime Minnesota senator who sponsored bill declaring criticism of Trump a mental illness, arrested for soliciting child for sex

HOLA

HOLA

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
Oct 13, 2012
Messages
23,697
Reaction score
43,036
Sen. Justin Eichorn, 40, was arrested on March 17 in Bloomington. The Bloomington Police Department says they communicated with a man who thought he was talking to a 16-year-old girl.

On March 17, a detective arranged to meet with him near the 8300 block of Normandale Boulevard in Bloomington. The man, identified as Eichorn, was seen arriving to the area in a pickup truck. He was then arrested and booked into jail.

He has not been formally charged, but felony charges of soliciting an under 18 year old to practice prostitution are pending from the Hennepin County Attorney's Office, a press release said.

Eichorn is a Republican who is married with four children, according to his Minnesota State Senate bio. He made headlines earlier this week for being a sponsor of a bill that would declare "Trump derangement syndrome" a mental illness.

www.fox9.com

Minnesota senator arrested, accused of soliciting minor for prostitution

A Minnesota Senator from Grand Rapids was arrested, accused of soliciting a minor for prostitution.
www.fox9.com www.fox9.com
 
His bill:

www.cbsnews.com

Minnesota Republicans' bill to define "Trump derangement syndrome" as mental illness provokes backlash

A bill that was introduced by Minnesota Senate Republicans to define so-called "Trump derangement syndrome" as a mental illness has provoked a backlash, with some saying the bill trivializes mental health care in the state regardless of the seriousness of its original intent.
www.cbsnews.com www.cbsnews.com

The bill's authors define, in the bill's wording, the syndrome as "the acute onset of paranoia in otherwise normal persons that is in reaction to the policies and presidencies of President Donald J. Trump," and go further to argue that it "produces an inability to distinguish between legitimate policy differences and signs of psychic pathology in President Donald J. Trump's behavior."…

Minnesota Senate Majority Leader Erin Murphy pushed back, calling the bill "wasteful, frivolous and shameful," and called it "possibly the worst bill in Minnesota history."

"If it is meant as a joke, it is a waste of staff time and taxpayer resources that trivializes serious mental health issues. If the authors are serious, it is an affront to free speech and an expression of a dangerous level of loyalty to an authoritarian president. The authors should be ashamed, and the citizens we're hearing from are rightfully outraged," Murphy said.
 
tumblr_mtug6xpEdb1si9idzo1_400.gif
 
HOLA said:
His bill:

www.cbsnews.com

Minnesota Republicans' bill to define "Trump derangement syndrome" as mental illness provokes backlash

A bill that was introduced by Minnesota Senate Republicans to define so-called "Trump derangement syndrome" as a mental illness has provoked a backlash, with some saying the bill trivializes mental health care in the state regardless of the seriousness of its original intent.
www.cbsnews.com www.cbsnews.com

The bill's authors define, in the bill's wording, the syndrome as "the acute onset of paranoia in otherwise normal persons that is in reaction to the policies and presidencies of President Donald J. Trump," and go further to argue that it "produces an inability to distinguish between legitimate policy differences and signs of psychic pathology in President Donald J. Trump's behavior."…

Minnesota Senate Majority Leader Erin Murphy pushed back, calling the bill "wasteful, frivolous and shameful," and called it "possibly the worst bill in Minnesota history."

"If it is meant as a joke, it is a waste of staff time and taxpayer resources that trivializes serious mental health issues. If the authors are serious, it is an affront to free speech and an expression of a dangerous level of loyalty to an authoritarian president. The authors should be ashamed, and the citizens we're hearing from are rightfully outraged," Murphy said.
Click to expand...
Well be it as it may he’s not actually wrong describing the bill he wanted to pass and he was only caught bc he didn’t do it behind close dooors though he doesn’t have certain connections of a certain somebody else had in the past .
 
LOL It's been a hell of a month for the family values crowd.

Trump personally leaned on the Romanians to get the Tates back to the US.

Then Conor paraded all over the White House at a time when he's reviled in his own country because of the civil trial.

Now this.

So which party is really pro-rape and pro-grooming again?
 

Republican who introduced Trump derangement syndrome bill arrested for soliciting a minor​


Minnesota state senator Justin Eichorn allegedly traveled to meet a 17-year-old he thought met online, but was instead a cop posing as minor.

A Republican state lawmaker in Minnesota who recently introduced a bill to create a mental illness category for liberals obsessed over Donald Trump was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly soliciting a minor for prostitution.

Minnesota senator Justin Eichorn was arrested and booked on Tuesday. He believed he was talking to a 17-year-old female, but was communicating instead with detectives from the Bloomington, Minnesota, police department, police allege.

Eichorn, a 40-year-old whose biography on the Minnesota Senate website says he is married with four kids, faces felony charges for soliciting a minor to practice prostitution.

“As a 40-year-old man, if you come to the Orange Jumpsuit District looking to have sex with someone’s child, you can expect that we are going to lock you up,” Booker Hodges of the Bloomington police department said in a statement.

The Minnesota Senate GOP called for Eichorn to resign, saying the reports were shocking. “Justin has a difficult road ahead and he needs to focus on his family,” the caucus said in a statement. The Republican party of Minnesota also called for Eichorn to resign because of the “seriousness” of the charges.

www.theguardian.com

Republican who introduced Trump derangement syndrome bill arrested for soliciting a minor

Minnesota state senator Justin Eichorn allegedly traveled to meet a 17-year-old he thought met online, but was instead a cop posing as minor
www.theguardian.com www.theguardian.com

idf-has-two-fears-the-rocks-speaking-arabic-and-chris-hansen-v0-wl43v60x0iwd1.jpeg


the self-proclaimed party of law & order and christian & family values is back at it again.
 
Deaths Head said:
Well be it as it may he’s not actually wrong describing the bill he wanted to pass and he was only caught bc he didn’t do it behind close dooors though he doesn’t have certain connections of a certain somebody else had in the past .
Click to expand...


here's an idea, maybe this fine member of the party of law & order and christian & family values shouldn't be going on the internet trying to have sex with underage little girls when he is 40 years old and has a wife and children.

if that wasn't actually an undercover that this heap of maga trash was soliciting online for sex, he would no doubt be fucking some little child right now just to own the libs, or at least still be trying to.

i bet he's real sorry right now...only because he got caught after the underaged little girl that he tried to solicit for sex turned out to be a police officer running a sting. like most republicans after they get caught, any day now he oughtta be thumping his bible and trying to hide behind god while he blames the democrats and everybody else for his own perverted and unlawful actions.

god bless those sting operations. another sicko off the streets. and this child predator is running around calling everybody else deranged. pot meet kettle.
 
Last edited:
Holy shit this guy was a scumbag even before this new development. What the fuck are you people doing out there in Minnesota? Why are you electing nazi sex-offenders?

Oh wait, that describes Trump, too...
 
Phisher said:
LOL It's been a hell of a month for the family values crowd.

Trump personally leaned on the Romanians to get the Tates back to the US.

Then Conor paraded all over the White House at a time when he's reviled in his own country because of the civil trial.

Now this.

So which party is really pro-rape and pro-grooming again?
Click to expand...
Well this should answer that …
apnews.com

Jury finds Trump liable for sexual abuse, awards accuser $5M

A jury has found Donald Trump liable for sexually abusing advice columnist E. Jean Carroll in 1996. Jurors awarded her $5 million in a judgment that could haunt the former president as he campaigns to regain the White House. The verdict was announced in a federal courtroom in New York City on...
apnews.com apnews.com
 
Gross. Who would have guessed that can would be a Dump fan girl.

In before some form of "but what about..."
 
He will get years in jail and his family will live in shame. The name Eichorn is now tainted with filth. His children will probably be all kinds of fucked up if they haven't already completed puberty.
 
Sweater of AV said:
Gross. Who would have guessed that can would be a Dump fan girl.

In before some form of "but what about..."
Click to expand...


this child sexual predator is doing so much virtue signalling to express his devotion towards his molester messiah and his pals and yet he's so insignificant to their party that his own fellow republicans have thrown him under the bus and are calling for him to resign.

if this pervert could draw influence and votes to the republican party, molestini cheetolini would probably offer this predator a job as attorney general. aww hell, matt gaetz wouldn't even bother to send him a few words of support, and zesto molesto would give him the same "i never even liked the guy anyways!" treatment as he did to all of his other cabinet members who got hauled off to jail just to own the libs.
 
Phisher said:
LOL It's been a hell of a month for the family values crowd.

Trump personally leaned on the Romanians to get the Tates back to the US.

Then Conor paraded all over the White House at a time when he's reviled in his own country because of the civil trial.

Now this.

So which party is really pro-rape and pro-grooming again?
Click to expand...

To be fair to them, the term "family values" was used more in the Bush and Obama years than the last decade.

Today's conservatives don't hawk family values as much as they do "normalcy" and against "degenerates" when talking about sex/gender/family relations.

But just as in the past, they lead the way in sex crimes and deviance. Lib politicians can't define what a woman is but conservative politicians are the ones soliciting minors.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,260,756
Messages
57,050,062
Members
175,520
Latest member
aprilshowers

Share this page

Back
Top