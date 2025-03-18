Deaths Head said: Well be it as it may he’s not actually wrong describing the bill he wanted to pass and he was only caught bc he didn’t do it behind close dooors though he doesn’t have certain connections of a certain somebody else had in the past . Click to expand...

here's an idea, maybe this fine member of the party of law & order and christian & family values shouldn't be going on the internet trying to have sex with underage little girls when he is 40 years old and has a wife and children.if that wasn't actually an undercover that this heap of maga trash was soliciting online for sex, he would no doubt be fucking some little child right now just to own the libs, or at least still be trying to.i bet he's real sorry right now...only because he got caught after the underaged little girl that he tried to solicit for sex turned out to be a police officer running a sting. like most republicans after they get caught, any day now he oughtta be thumping his bible and trying to hide behind god while he blames the democrats and everybody else for his own perverted and unlawful actions.god bless those sting operations. another sicko off the streets. and this child predator is running around calling everybody else deranged. pot meet kettle.