Mini Octagon

Been visiting Sherdog for over 20 years and never posted anything until today. I used to listen to SRN all the time and am still hoping Jeff Sherwood ends up on the JRE one of these days. Shout out to Sherdog in the first video and on the second octagon mirror canvas.

I wanted to make a mini UFC Octagon. As a prototype, I made one to give as a gift so I thought of the fighter who would appreciate it the most. Couldn't think of anyone better than Roxanne Modafferi.

I made a second version making a few updates to the process.






Edit: I forgot to mention, in case you don't want click to watch the videos, they light up too!

Some Kittens would work well in your mini octagon, just like these kittens playing Royal Rumble in the WWF ring, first one to get pushed over the top rope loses. If there is a cage door on your octagon then first kitten to push the other through the cage door wins (Emmanuel Yarborough vs Keith Hackney style)

catfight-cats.gif
 
Jackonfire said:
Everything about this is awesome. I love the finished product. And the making of video was really well done. Thanks for sharing.
Thanks, took a lot of instructional YouTube vids and messing around with the old free version of Hitfilm Express to figure out how to make decent videos. My biggest concern when making videos is whether or not YouTube will allow them due to the music copyrights. The first video isn't viewable in Belarus and Russia due to copyrights on Baba O'Riley.
 
That is awesome, Sherbro! What a great first post.
 
make it kiddy pool size and these 5 year olds can duke it out...
 
Much love to a fellow fan of the original SRN with Sherwood, Breen, DeSantis, etc
 
