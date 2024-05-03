Mini Octagon

Been visiting Sherdog for over 20 years and never posted anything until today. I used to listen to SRN all the time and am still hoping Jeff Sherwood ends up on the JRE one of these days. Shout out to Sherdog in the first video and on the second octagon mirror canvas.I wanted to make a mini UFC Octagon. As a prototype, I made one to give as a gift so I thought of the fighter who would appreciate it the most. Couldn't think of anyone better than Roxanne Modafferi.I made a second version making a few updates to the process.Edit: I forgot to mention, in case you don't want click to watch the videos, they light up too!