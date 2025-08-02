Mind-blowing theory...

Did we really watch Alex vs Ankalaev? Tom was reacting to that fight and when it finished he was annoyed when ppl called that a boring fight. Before the Alex vs Ank fight, he was in an airplane saying "I'll fight soon, big news coming!!" —> that in March...



And when reacting to the fight later on, he was like "amazing fight!!! I can't believe how ppl are saying this fight was boring. To me, that was an amazing fight! Many ppl saying Alex won, they're fanboys of Alex. Ankalaev had a perfect game plan. We must admit that Alex won 1 and 5 and Ankalaev won 2,3,4... And Ankalaev went for 12 takedowns but the strategy was to tire him in the clinch, not to take him down. That fight was amazing and Ankalaev had a perfect game plan, anyone saying it was boring knows nothing about MMA, to me it was the best display of MMA... It's weird how Dana wasn't happy with that fight..."



He seemed to take it personal by half the media saying Alex won and that the fight was boring... And he said he was heading to a fight 2 days before Alex vs Ank was made... In the world of AIs, maybe that was Tom Aspinall vs Alex Pereira, and Tom was disappointed later with ppl saying that it either was was boring or that Alex won, like if it were a personal jab... lololol