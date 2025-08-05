  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Mind-blowing display of A-level NFL athleticism vs Stipe

Jun 12, 2007
The ease of which the NFL super athlete picks up Stipe is humbling. Stipe wrestled his entire life and is a HW GOAT yet he couldn't do a damn thing to stop this guy from picking him up like a baby.

People will say oh but Stipe is old and retired, but even the Sherdog darling, flavor of the month Aspinall got thrown to the floor like a dishrag against an older non-HW rugby player. These sports just have a different level of athlete.

 
So because Garrett lifted Stipe off his feet, from behind, you deduct that Stipe wouldn’t be able to defend a takedown from Garrett?
 
Sure, but what happens when they get hit in the face?
 
CedricBee said:
So because Garrett lifted Stipe off his feet, from behind, you deduct that Stipe wouldn’t be able to defend a takedown from Garrett?
Have you ever read about the wrestling background of Ray Lewis? It's crazy what these guys can do, he didn't start wrestling until sophomore year of high school and was winning Florida state title and national Greco championship by senior year.
 
AndrewGolota48 said:
Have you ever read about the wrestling background of Ray Lewis? It's crazy what these guys can do, he didn't start wrestling until sophomore year of high school and was winning Florida state title and national Greco championship by senior year.
But there’s countless examples of MMA fighters with much better wrestling credentials than Ray Lewis. I’m still not convinced that if Ray Lewis in his prime tried MMA he’d show us anything we haven’t seen from guys like DC, Cain, Jones, Yoel, etc.
 
