AndrewGolota48
Jun 12, 2007
The ease of which the NFL super athlete picks up Stipe is humbling. Stipe wrestled his entire life and is a HW GOAT yet he couldn't do a damn thing to stop this guy from picking him up like a baby.
People will say oh but Stipe is old and retired, but even the Sherdog darling, flavor of the month Aspinall got thrown to the floor like a dishrag against an older non-HW rugby player. These sports just have a different level of athlete.
