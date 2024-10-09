Milton Approaches, I have a mobile home

FilipEmoFights

FilipEmoFights

Darthpublican
@Blue
Joined
Jan 6, 2022
Messages
938
Reaction score
917
This literally feels like I am waiting to fight a dude.
Like I already planned to fight a guy at the end of school tomorrow and I’m waiting for the moment, that’s almost exactly how this feels.

Wish me luck, Godspeed ladies and gentleman, fellow sherdoggers. Pray for my people and my animals and my home. I might be over reacting I don’t know I guess we’ll find out.
 
FilipEmoFights said:
This literally feels like I am waiting to fight a dude.
Like I already planned to fight a guy at the end of school tomorrow and I’m waiting for the moment, that’s almost exactly how this feels.

Wish me luck, Godspeed ladies and gentleman, fellow sherdoggers. Pray for my people and my animals and my home. I might be over reacting I don’t know I guess we’ll find out.
Click to expand...
Good luck Sherbro. Milton is such a wuss sounding name, I'm sure you can uppercut that wimp into Bolivia.
 
I've implored several friends to leave the area in TB/ORL, and every single one has the Florida defiance. Despite 1 almost dying in Andrew.
 
Eh...if you're in a mobile home I'd get out if you still can. Even Miami-Dade that is nowhere near the path is suggesting voluntary evacuations for people in your position.
 
Am i having a stroke who is Milton and what makes him so strong at mobile homes? Who is Milton and why does he have so much lore.
 
God damnit I haven't been able to login to sherdog for like a month.

Bro what the hell are you doing? Leave.

Or at least write a will and your deepest Darkest secrets and put it in a glass bottle for someone to read when it washes up on shore.
 
FilipEmoFights said:
This literally feels like I am waiting to fight a dude.
Like I already planned to fight a guy at the end of school tomorrow and I’m waiting for the moment, that’s almost exactly how this feels.

Wish me luck, Godspeed ladies and gentleman, fellow sherdoggers. Pray for my people and my animals and my home. I might be over reacting I don’t know I guess we’ll find out.
Click to expand...

Rest in pieces my brother, rest in pieces. 😢
 
FilipEmoFights said:
This literally feels like I am waiting to fight a dude.
Like I already planned to fight a guy at the end of school tomorrow and I’m waiting for the moment, that’s almost exactly how this feels.

Wish me luck, Godspeed ladies and gentleman, fellow sherdoggers. Pray for my people and my animals and my home. I might be over reacting I don’t know I guess we’ll find out.
Click to expand...
Don't listen to naysayers. I salute you.


6d10b049273ca19df53a8a6053a045b9.gif
 
Well , when you eventually land , enjoy Alabama.

Or look outside and go ‘Toto, I’ve a feeling we’re not in Florida anymore .'

Good luck Sherbro .
 
Osculater said:
I think they can evolve into penguins and swim
Click to expand...


He could open up their pen as the hurricane approaches and yell " Fly my pretties, fly ! "

( And yea, I know I'm misquoting but that seems to be one people remember incorrectly)
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,249,277
Messages
56,311,691
Members
175,159
Latest member
uled

Share this page

Back
Top