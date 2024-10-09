Milton Approaches, I have a mobile home

FilipEmoFights
Darthpublican
@Blue
- Joined
- Jan 6, 2022
- Messages
- 938
- Reaction score
- 917
This literally feels like I am waiting to fight a dude.
Like I already planned to fight a guy at the end of school tomorrow and I’m waiting for the moment, that’s almost exactly how this feels.
Wish me luck, Godspeed ladies and gentleman, fellow sherdoggers. Pray for my people and my animals and my home. I might be over reacting I don’t know I guess we’ll find out.
