BY RIAZAT BUTT AND ADIL JAWAD

Updated 1:07 AM BRT, April 29, 2024

“My life is here. I have no friends or family in Afghanistan, nothing,”

Taliban authorities gave him 2,500 afghanis ($34) once he entered Afghanistan to start a new life.

Afghan families onboard a truck head toward a border crossing point in Torkham, Pakistan, Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Muhammad Sajjad, File)

Children play on a street in a neighbourhood, where mostly Afghan populations, in Karachi, Pakistan, Friday, Jan. 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan)

“Sometimes they don’t have food so we appeal to the U.N. to help them out,”

“The children don’t have any identity paperwork. All of them have an undecided future,”

“Markets are empty. The Pakistanis we know don’t agree with what is happening. They say they have spent a good life with us. Their business has gone down because so many Afghan families have left.”

An Afghan boy sits over his family’s belongings retrieved from their damaged mud homes demolished by authorities during a crackdown against an illegal settlement and immigrants, on the outskirts of Islamabad, Pakistan, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed, File)

