Milk consumption correlates to divorce rates

denvergazette.com

Colorado divorce rates correlate with consumption of common grocery store product | OutThere Colorado

A fascinating aspect of statistics is when a correlation is discovered between two seemingly disconnected parts of life. As Tyler Vigen, military intelligence analyst and Harvard Law student, notes in
Pretty interesting. The decline in milk sales correlates very strongly with a decline in divorce rates.

What's your theory as to why?

I was thinking maybe once a divorced person starts living alone, they generally buy fewer foods that have a short shelf life, lest it expire before their lonely ass can drink it all.
 
Some of us are lactose intolerant hence not buying milk. Iirc dairy isn't too healthy for adults.
 
The protein shake of a man

maxresdefault.jpg
 
